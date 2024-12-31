Ruto acknowledges extrajudicial cases by security forces

President William Ruto during a previous event. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has acknowledged instances of excessive and extrajudicial actions by members of the security services.

In his New Year’s message on Tuesday, December 31, Ruto assured the public that due process is underway to ensure accountability.

"It cannot be denied that there have been instances of excessive and extrajudicial actions by members of the security services," said the president.

“That said, it is crucial to remember that every freedom has its limits, and that public safety and order must always supersede the desire for unchecked liberty. We must ensure that our pursuit of rights and freedoms does not compromise our collective or individual safety, nor should we allow criminals to exploit constitutional rights to harm and destroy others,” he added.

The president also emphasized the importance of parental responsibility, urging parents to take an active role in guiding their children.

“As parents we must never walk away from our children nor abandon them to the vagaries of our times. This is essential, as all the transformations we undertake today will mean little if our young people are left without sound guidance, moral mentorship and ethical support,” he said.

Ruto further expressed concern over the erosion of moral values in society, which he believes has contributed to violent crimes.

“This tendency to promote a definition of rights and freedoms that undermines democracy and the public interest reflects a broader collapse of our value system and a serious strain on our moral fabric. I also believe that this disregard for moral values; including compassion, responsibility, and decency, contributes to violent crimes, such as femicide, perpetrated by men against women,” he added.

The Kenya Kwanza administration has faced criticism from some Kenyans over reported cases of disappearances and abductions. According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), at least 82 people have been kidnapped by "unidentified armed individuals" since the start of anti-government protests in June, with 29 still unaccounted for.