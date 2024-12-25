We are not competing with the church, Wetangula says

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula engages Mukhweya Catholic Parish Priest Fr Kizito Okuku Mang'eni after attending a Christmas service at the Church in Kabuchai constituency, Bungoma on Dec 25, 2024. [Courtesy, Office of the Speaker NA]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has said the simmering differences between the political class and the church are not good for the peace and prosperity of the country.



Speaking during a Christmas mass service at Mukweya Catholic church in Kabuchai Constituency, Bungoma County, Wetang'ula said it is wrong for religious leaders and politicians to portray that there was a battle between the two organs.



Wetangula pointed out that there was no competition between the church and politicians, noting that both were serving Kenyans.



"There is no competition between secular leadership and the religious community. We are all serving the same people and we should work together in harmony," said Wetang'ula.



He was accompanied by Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli, area MP Majimbo Kalasinga, Kanduyi’s John Makali and Sirisia’s John Waluke.

Others were Principal Secretary Mr Juma Mukwana and Bungoma County Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Nyongesa.

Wetangula said the church is critical in fostering peace and harmony in the country, a role he said politicians were also playing.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula among other politicians who attended a Christmas service at Mukweya Catholic Parish in Kabuchai constituency, Bungoma on Dec 25, 2024. [Courtesy, Office of the Speaker NA]

He noted that collaboration between the political class and the religious leaders should not be debatable.

His remarks come amid proposed regulations on religious activities.

Last month President William Ruto affirmed the government's commitment to upholding religious freedom and the Constitution.

During a service at AIC Milimani in Nairobi on Sunday, October 6, Ruto said his administration respects the constitution and will defend freedom of worship.

“We will ensure we don’t compromise on our values,” he noted, adding that there will be no limitations on freedom of worship.

Ruto stated that Kenya is a God-fearing nation and emphasised the need to protect this freedom.

At the same time, Wetang'ula expressed concern over the increasing number of accidents along the roads.



"I call drivers to exercise strict caution, adhere to traffic rules and care about passengers they were transporting either with private or public vehicles," he advised.



The Speaker reiterated his call on politicians to be in the forefront in drumming up support for Social Health Authority (SHA).



He said politicians have the capacity to mobilise wananchi to register for the new health scheme because they meet them in many public forums.



He urged governors to use county resources to step up SHA registration to enable the majority of Kenyans to benefit from the new medical insurance.



"Murang'a governor has used county resources to register all homesteads on SHA...other governors should follow suit because health care is devolved," he added.



While giving examples of individuals who have benefitted from the new scheme, Wetang'ula urged the public to shun critics whom he said were discouraging them from registering with the scheme.



He took issues with some MPs who have launched a spirited campaign against the scheme noting that it's unethical to oppose the legislation they passed in Parliament.



"It is embarrassing to see some MPs using forums such as funerals to campaign against the new medical scheme. This is the law you enacted and you should not oppose it," he added.



Said Wetang'ula: "Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Embu are among the counties leading in the number of people registered under the new scheme. We should emulate them."



The Speaker urged farmers to start planning for planting for the next season noting that the country relied on the region for its food security.



"I ask farmers not to spend all the money on festive activities. Spare some cash for food production activities as soon as we get out of the festivals," he added.

Faithfuls at Mukhweya Catholic Parish during a Christmas service at the Church in Kabuchai constituency, Bungoma on Dec 25, 2024. [Courtesy, Office of the Speaker NA]

The MPs who attended the same church service raised the red flag over the number of deaths from road accidents during this Christmas season and asked the government to be tough on traffic law breakers



"In the last few days, we have seen many people perish on the roads because of carelessness by drivers. Traffic police should be tough on any driver found to have violated traffic rules," said Senator Wakoli.



The Senator said roads should not be deathbeds for people who are travelling to celebrate with their families.



Kalasinga and Makali in their remarks asked passengers not to tolerate drivers who were threatening their lives through careless driving.



"Don't sit in a vehicle and watch a careless driver mess you," said Kalasinga.



Makali asked passengers not to board overloaded public service vehicles.



"Thirst for money makes matatu operators overload their vehicles to make more cash. Passengers should not be part of this," said Makali.



In his sentiments, Waluke called for peaceful co-existence among Kenyans, noting that tribalism was the cause of divisions being experienced in the country.



He asked all the leaders to support President William Ruto's efforts to unite and develop Kenya.