Rigathi Gachagua escapes after chaos in Limuru

By David Njaaga | 3h ago

Former DP Gachagua escapes unhurt after chaoes erupt in Limuru. [George Njung'e, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua escaped unhurt on Thursday, November 28, after goons disrupted a burial ceremony in Bibirioni, Limuru, Kiambu County.

The chaos forced mourners, including Gachagua and his allies, to flee for safety.

Vehicles were stoned, tents were uprooted, and seats were broken, leaving several people injured and property damaged.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with mourners scrambling to escape.

Reports indicated that suspected hired goons were behind the disruption.

No official statement has been issued by Gachagua or his office.

