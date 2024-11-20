CBK unveils updated banknotes

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) set to release updated banknotes. [CBK]

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) says the release of updated banknotes for smaller denominations is in progress.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 20, CBK announced that the new notes will include the 50 shillings (Sh50), 100 shillings (Sh100), 200 shillings (Sh200), and 500 shillings (Sh500) denominations. Already, the release of Sh1,000 denomination has begun.

The updates on the new notes include the signature of CBK Governor Dr. Kamau Thugge, the signature of National Treasury Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo, the year of print (2024), and new security threads with denomination-specific color-changing effects.

"Other than the changes highlighted above, all other features of the banknotes remain the same as those of the series issued in 2019," said CBK.

All other banknotes currently in circulation remain legal tender and will continue to circulate alongside the released banknotes.

The new notes have a feel factor on the name Kenya, the value and the edges to tell the difference when you run your fingers on the note.

When you hold up to the light and from both sides you will see the watermark shows a perfect lion’s head, the text CBK, the value of the banknote and the security thread appears as a continuous line.

If you tilt at an angle, you will see the security thread changes colour and the golden band shows the value of the banknote and is visible under Ultraviolet (UV) light.