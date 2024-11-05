Passengers entering Kenya required to submit IMEI numbers from January

A mobile smartphone and credit card in the background. [Image sourced]

Beginning January 1, 2025, passengers entering Kenya will be required to declare the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of any mobile devices they intend to use while in the country.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) announced the policy on Tuesday, November 5, stating that the new requirement is part of an initiative to enhance tax compliance.

For importers, the regulation mandates the submission of detailed import entries, including exact quantities, comprehensive model descriptions, and IMEI numbers for each mobile device.

"Device assemblers and manufacturers must register on the KRA Customs portal and report all devices assembled for the local market, along with their respective IMEI numbers," KRA said.

The IMEI number is a unique 15-digit code that identifies each mobile device globally, providing information on the brand, model, year of release, and other specifications.

These numbers are stored in the Equipment Identity Register (EIR), a database that tracks all valid mobile devices.