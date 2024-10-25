A 'broken heart': What ails Rigathi Gachagua

Embattled former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a church service at PEFA Church Kiamariga, Nyeri County on July 7, 2024. [File, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been diagnosed with Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, also known as "broken heart" syndrome, a condition that weakens the heart's main pumping chamber, the left ventricle.

According to Harvard, Takotsubo cardiomyopathy—also called stress cardiomyopathy—occurs when the lower part of the left ventricle balloons out with each heartbeat, causing the ventricle to resemble the tako-tsubo, a Japanese octopus trap.

While the exact cause remains unknown, stress, both emotional and physical, is believed to trigger the condition.

On October 17, Gachagua experienced "intense chest pains" and was rushed to Karen Hospital just before his scheduled cross-examination in the Senate's impeachment trial against him.

His doctor, Dan Gikonyo, confirmed the diagnosis and advised 72 hours of observation.

"He was admitted with severe chest pain, and we are running tests, including ECGs. He is stable for now," Dr Gikonyo said.

Gachagua’s lead counsel, Paul Muite, informed the Senate that doctors had prescribed complete rest, which prevented him from attending the impeachment trial.

However, the Senate proceeded with the motion, ultimately voting to remove him from office.

Following his discharge, Gachagua commented on his turbulent year in office: “This past year has been hell. I’ve been treated like an animal.”

Dr Gikonyo noted that persons over 50, especially under prolonged high stress, are particularly vulnerable to this condition.

Dr Howard E. LeWine, chief medical editor at Harvard, explains that broken heart syndrome is often triggered by severe emotional or physical stress, such as the sudden loss of a loved one, a serious accident, or a traumatic event.

Symptoms can mimic those of a heart attack, including chest pains and shortness of breath, but without the arterial blockages typical of a heart attack. Patients may also experience sudden fatigue, cold sweats, or dizziness.

Dr LeWine states that broken heart syndrome results from surges in stress hormones, such as adrenaline, which can "stun" the heart, causing changes in muscle cells or blood vessels that prevent the left ventricle from contracting effectively.

Common triggers include severe emotional stress, sudden illness, or receiving bad news.

Although most people recover fully within few months, in rare cases, broken heart syndrome can lead to persistent symptoms or, in severe instances, even be fatal.

Treatment typically involves heart failure medications, such as beta-blockers and ACE inhibitors, tailored to the severity of symptoms.