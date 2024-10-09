DP Gachagua to face Senate plenary in impeachment trial

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the National Assembly on October 8, 2024. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Senate will hear Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment trial in a plenary next week after a motion to form a committee failed.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot had proposed the creation of an 11-member committee to handle the case, stating, "This is uncharted territory, with the Senate being called upon to conduct the impeachment hearing of a Deputy President. Although this is constitutional, it is unprecedented. I urge members to support the idea of selecting 11 of our colleagues to review the matter and make a decision.”

However, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna declined to second the motion, arguing that the matter was of significant public interest.

“This issue has attracted immense public attention, and given the mood of the House, particularly on the minority side, I respectfully decline to second the motion,” said Sifuna.

As a result, the matter is now scheduled for a plenary hearing on Wednesday and Thursday next week. Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has since directed Gachagua to submit his responses by Monday at 5:00 PM.

The senators convened for a special sitting to address Gachagua’s charges following the National Assembly's decision to impeach him on Tuesday evening.

In the session, 282 Members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favor of Gachagua's removal.

He was impeached on 11 grounds including gross constitutional violations, abuse of office, misconduct, and insubordination.

If at least two-thirds of all Senate members vote to uphold any of the impeachment charges, the Deputy President will be removed from office.