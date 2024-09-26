The mountain 'forgives but does not forget' - Gachagua says

Deputy President at his office. [DPCS]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that he does not hold any political grudge against his opponents.

Speaking in Nyeri today at the interdenominational memorial service for pupils who died in a fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy, Gachagua said that the mountain is welcoming and ready to work with those of similar minds for the prosperity of the citizens.

“The is welcoming, it ‘forgives but does not forget’”, said Gachagua seemingly accepting Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Democratic Action Party (DAP) party leader counterpart Eugene Wamalwa’s intention to work with the mountain.

Gachagua read President William Ruto's condolence message, in which the president spoke about the government's commitment to assisting those affected by the fire tragedy.

With a group of legislators giving Mr Gachagua a fortnight-long notice, the opponents and proponents of The Deputy President have engaged in a bare-knuckle war, with his ouster looking increasingly likely.

As soon as now, with three years to the 2027 general election, political partnerships could start forming as regions seek to unite and embark on early vote gathering.

Gachagua’s sentiments come amid speculations that an impeachment motion against him could be tabled in Parliament anytime now, with reports suggesting it is ready and has attained the necessary support from Members of Parliament.

Sources said signatures were coming in “fast and furious”, saying more than 116 lawmakers have signed.

While some have threatened on social media that the plan could be set rolling in two weeks, insiders told The Standard that President William Ruto’s allies want the motion tabled before the President returns from his US trip. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the memorial service of the 21 pupils who died in a fire incident at Endarasha school. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

The President is expected back on Saturday, meaning the impeachment motion could be tabled by today if the timelines promised are to be followed, given MPs do not sit on Friday.

Although the offences and impeachment grounds remain unknown, Article 150 of the Constitution dictates grounds for impeaching a DP as a gross violation of the Constitution, suspicion of committing a crime and gross misconduct.

On Monday Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana filed a censure motion at the Senate, questioning Gachagua’s conduct over his persistent championing of the rights of Mt Kenya, which he has often argued was tribal.

But in support of the troubled mountain, Kalonzo and Wamalwa told mourners that they were ready to stand with Gachagua should the impeachment be tabled.

The duo acknowledged the palpable political tensions in the country and promised to stand with the ‘mountain’.

Kalonzo said he is keen to recollect past partnerships with the mountain's Gema- Gikuyu, Embu, Meru Association- amid the possibility of a complete breakdown in the relationship between Gachagua and Ruto.

"We are not afraid to stand to be counted, and to stand with the people of the mountain," Mr Kalonzo said.

This statement was reiterated by Wamalwa who said, “You may remember that Mr Kalonzo was former president Mwai Kibaki's Vice President in the second term. (Kijana) Wamalwa was Kibaki's first Vice President. If you see us here, it is because we are friends of the mountain. Always remember that you have friends," said Mr Wamalwa.

The memorial service was sombre and was attended by thousands at Mweiga Stadium in Nyeri County. 21 white and golden caskets of the school children who died in the inferno were arranged in front of the dais, providing a stark reminder for politicians not to engage in politics.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, probably fearing full-blown verbal exchanges, had requested the politicians to steer clear of politics.

But it was he who attracted the loudest cheer of the day, summoning his inner Isaac Newton.

"All I want to say is that for every action there will be an equal reaction from us," he said to much excitement from the crowd.

Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba said that the government will be willing to support Hillside Endarasha Academy's recovery from the tragedy while insisting that they would enforce the implementation of rules crafted for the running of schools, especially boarding schools.

Before the unfortunate fire incident- whose genesis is yet to be established- the school had proven to be a national giant, claiming a second position in the county in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

In 2017, in the school's second year of sitting the national exam, it produced the sixth-best candidate in the country, propelling it to national fame.

"Our parents have a special relationship with the school. We will help it back up," Mr Mutahi said.

The deceased children will be buried between today and Saturday.