Issues teachers union want resolved despite Sh13 billion deal

Teachers are set to embark on a nationwide strike on Monday, following a breakdown in negotiations with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The decision comes after TSC failed to address several key demands made by the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT).

In a joint statement KUPPET and KNUT Secretary Generals Akelo Misori and Henry Collins Oyoo expressed disappointment with the TSC's lack of commitment to resolving the outstanding issues.

"Despite numerous attempts to engage the Commission in constructive dialogue, we have been met with evasive tactics and a disregard for the legitimate grievances of our members," Misori stated.

Among the unresolved demands are the immediate confirmation of 46,000 intern teachers into permanent and pensionable employment, the promotion of 130,000 stagnated teachers, the recruitment of 20,000 new teachers for junior secondary schools, the immediate remittance of all third-party deductions, and a commitment to start talks on the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) round.

The unions have accused the TSC of acting in bad faith and failing to honor its obligations to teachers.

"The Commission has consistently taken us for a ride, leading to a loss of trust," Oyoo said. "We have exhausted all avenues for amicable resolution, and the strike is now the only option left."

The decision to strike comes despite the TSC's recent implementation of Phase Two of the 2021-2025 CBA.

While this move has provided some relief to teachers, it has not addressed the core issues that led to the impasse.

In a bid to prevent the strike, the TSC had urged the unions to call it off, promising to address the outstanding issues through administrative action.

However, KUPPET and KNUT rejected this proposal, insisting that the strike would proceed unless the TSC provided concrete commitments to resolve the grievances.

The unions have warned that the strike will have a significant impact on education in Kenya, as schools will be forced to close their doors. They have called on the government to intervene and compel the TSC to address the teachers' demands.

However, TSC chief executive Dr. Nancy Macharia on Wednesday indicated that the review of the career progression guidelines is ongoing.

Dr. Macharia also assured teachers that all third-party deductions are being remitted on time.