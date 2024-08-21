Raila: I'm quitting active politics to focus on AUC chair campaigns

When Azimio leader Raila Odinga walked to the stage to board a Public Service vehicle to Nairobi CBD on July 10, 2023. [Fille, Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has announced that he is quitting active politics to focus on campaigns for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

Addressing a joint press briefing with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Raila said he now wants to focus on African continental politics

“I am not going to be very active in Kenyan politics henceforth as I continue now to focus my attention on the continental campaign,” he said.

“Shifting focus on a continental campaign does not mean that Kenya ceases to exist. This is a transitional phase as we move continental,” he added.

Raila's announcement comes at a time when the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya is at crossroads over the decision by ODM leaders to join President William Ruto's Cabinet.

The ODM leader who has been insisting that there was no agreement of a coalition government between him and President Ruto has been under pressure to hand over Azimio's leadership to Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

It now remains to be seen whether Raila will hand over the opposition mantle to leaders of Azimio affiliate parties despite the tension over ODM's decision to support Ruto's broad-based government

In the recent past, the ODM leader had vowed not to exit the local politics

“Although I will be crisscrossing African capitals, my base will be in Nairobi. I am not going anywhere,” Raila said.

In his manifesto for Africa, the ODM leader promises to enhance Africa integration, infrastructure development, economic transformation of the continent, enhancing inter-Africa trade, climate action and youth empowerment among others.

“There are several areas where Africa is having a problem. Issues of health, education, wealth creation, employment. We must create a conducive environment for our people in Africa,” he said

“We need a stronger voice as individual countries Africa is weak but as a united Africa we will have a stronger voice that will be able to negotiate more effectively,” he added.

President William Ruto is Tuesday next week expected to formally launch Odinga's candidature.

Kenya has declared full confidence in Raila's AUC candidature and is supporting him in upcoming televised interviews for all candidates.

He will be among other candidates who will face a five-member panel of eminent Africans in a televised interview dubbed “Mjadala Africa” where they will be vetted to gauge their suitability ahead of next year's elections

The debate normally allows African citizens and other stakeholders to engage the candidates on key issues they want addressed.

“In this regard our candidate is undoubtedly experienced and well prepared to participate in the live debate to engage the African people on how to propel the continent's growth and ensure Africa achieves its goals of Africa integration,” Mudavadi said

The Prime Cabinet Secretary said the country has full confidence in taking the victory home.

“Our outright message is that Africa also needs a baba. Kenya is certain that our candidate has credentials and the passion to advocate for Africa's interests globally and champion Africa’s interests and her people,” he said

He urged Kenyans to put their political differences aside and root for the country to secure the AUC position.

“As a nation, we have always come together to stand behind our own whether on the tracks or the global stage. Just as we cheered our athletes in the recent Olympics, let us give our full support to Odinga as he carries the Kenyan flag high, this is a national mission,” Mudavadi said

The Prime Cabinet Secretary was, however, hard-pressed to explain the criteria used in picking Raila for the AUC post and whether there were other Kenyans interested in the seat.

“Kenya has the right to nominate whom they want as a candidate and we know we have the best in Odinga. We ask Kenyans to rally behind him. Everything else at this point is side shows,” he said

“We want to be focused on presenting a respected statesman for the AUC chair anyone speaking outside that doesn’t fit that bill,” he added.

Raila will face off with Mahmoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti, Anil Kumarsingh Gayan of Mauritius and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar.

The election for the next AUC Chairperson will be held in January 2025, coinciding with the end of Moussa Faki’s term.

Former Somalia Foreign Affairs Minister Fawzia Yusuf Adam pulled out of the race and declared support for Raila.