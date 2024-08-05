Nane-Nane: Gen Zs plot new round of demos as Ruto, Raila parties fight fires

A protester is roughed up by anti-riot police officers during the Anti-Finance Bill 2024 demonstrations along Parliament Road on June 25, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Gen Z are gearing up for yet another round of protests this week in their continued push for reforms in the country.

Since they began protests in June, the country has witnessed some major changes from the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024, to re-organisation of political formations and the reconstitution of the cabinet.

On Thursday, the Gen Z have planned a protest dubbed #NaneNanematch, as they warned goons against infiltrating their peaceful protest with intention to cause chaos and then blame it on the young demonstrators.

“This revolution belongs to all Kenyans because we are fighting for a better life and leadership for everyone,” the Gen Zs have insisted.

They also maintain that leaders unable to fulfil their mandate should step aside for the sake of a better future of the country.

“The big day is almost here. We will make history together. If the police or the military try to stop us, we will not be deterred. We have strength in our numbers and resolve, we will stay firm and peaceful. This is about sustained action,” states one of the posters ahead of Thursday.

Even as President William Ruto makes adjustments in his government, which he says will be broad-based, a majority of youth are determined to bring complete change by demanding for accountability and good governance.

Already, they have made an attempt to register a new political party and despite the Registrar of Political Parties quashing 10 names they presented saying they portrayed lack of inclusivity.

As this happens, it is the largest parties in the country, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) are in turmoil.

In UDA, issues range from its former Secretary General, Cleophas Malala’s ouster to impeachment reports of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua while ODM is expected to replace its top leadership positions after four of them were nominated to the cabinet.

For UDA, Malala was replaced by Hassan Omar last Friday and he set the ball rolling, assuring that a programme of activities will be released in due course to allow conclusion of grassroots elections.

“I have been bestowed such an enormous honor and confidence to steer the party on an interim basis until we are able to transit from the interim situation to an elected and popular base of party leaders and members. We were in a rigorous process of renewing our leadership through the grassroots election and I will engage all the organs of the party to ensure we publish a programme on how we intend to conclude that process moving forward,” said Omar.

Similarly, Amani National Congress (ANC) held a meeting, with the participation of both elected and nominated members, where it engaged on the merger process with UDA.

“This merger represents a strategic move to consolidate our political efforts and enhance our collective impact. The dedication and commitment demonstrated by all parties’ organs are commendable. We are confident that this merger will pave the way for a unified and stronger political front, ultimately benefiting our nation as a whole,” the ANC stated after the meeting held on Saturday.

President Ruto named his new nominees, a move he said was part of the process to form a new, broad-based cabinet to assist him in driving the much needed and irreversible transformation of the country.

“Over the past month, Kenya's credentials as a democratic nation have been severely tested. During this time, the country has engaged in a difficult public conversation, providing an opportunity to reflect deeply on the relationship between fundamental rights and democratic freedoms. In this discourse, the people of Kenya have expressed their views on governance, development, economic management, national finances, and many other aspects of national life,” said the President, while announcing his cabinet nominees.

The four senior ODM members who have now been vetted to join the Cabinet are John Mbadi, nominated to the National Treasury, Opiyo Wandayi to the Energy docket, Hassan Joho to the Mining Ministry and Wycliffe Oparanya to the Ministry of Cooperatives.

Joho and Oparanya deputized party leader, Raila Odinga in ODM, Mbadi has been the national Chairman while Wandanyi was the Secretary for Political Affairs.

The four have already resigned from their party positions.

“A full-time State officer shall not participate in any other gainful employment. Any appointed State officer shall not hold office in a political party,” Article 77 of the Constitution states.

The ODM Central Management Committee met last week and resolved to officially release its leaders who were nominated for national duty as Cabinet Secretaries.

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said that they party will embark on wide consultations amongst its membership to fill the four vacancies.

“ODM fully supports issues raised by Kenyans and particularly, the Gen Z and notes that they are neither new nor difficult to understand. The issues, including but not limited to equity, unemployment, run away corruption, were raised by Azimio last year, they came up following the election violence of 2007/08 and found their way into the peace accord as agenda item number four but were forgotten as soon as normalcy returned,” Sifuna said.

At the same time, ODM Coast leaders have come out to demand that the position previously held by Joho in the party must be filled by someone from their region.

They said that the region has been the bedrock of ODM so it is only fair that one of the deputy must come from the Coast.

“We are demanding that the position of the deputy party leader in ODM must be given to someone from Coast. Nobody has been endorsed so far but we are in the process of deliberating on a suitable person because that is a very critical position and requires a very firm person. We will make a proposal and give a unanimous decision,” the coast MPs said.

On its part, UDA has had its share of challenges last few weeks, with what began as Malala's ouster attempts but was subsequently approved.

On Tuesday, a lawyer, Joe Khalende, led a section of UDA members in pushing out Malala as the Secretary-General.

They described themselves as 'founding members of UDA' and accused Malala of sabotaging the party's progress and the broad-based Government formed Ruto and Raila.

He said he is the new acting secretary general and barred Malala from carrying out any functions of the party, even as they accused him of going against the party leader.

“Malala has abdicated his role as the Secretary General of the ruling party. The critical role of the Secretary-General UDA is the spokesperson of the party; he communicates and initiates meetings on behalf of the party. Clearly, Malala has joined our opponents,” claimed Khalende.

But party chairperson Cecily Mbarire condemned the ouster bid saying that Khalende has no basis in declaring himself secretary general.

"UDA has properly constituted organs and one cannot come and claim a holder of any position without following the due process. We therefore want to condemn that act on Tuesday with the strongest words possible,” said Mbarire.