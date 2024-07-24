Murkomen, Joho, Mbadi named in new Cabinet list

President William Ruto. [PCS]

President Wiliam Ruto on Wednesday, July 24 nominated the second group of his Cabinet.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi has been nominated to lead the Treasury docket, Salim Mvurya (Trade), and Rebecca Miano, who was first nominated as the Attorney General has been assigned to the Tourism post.

Ruto has nominated Opiyo Wandayi to hold the Energy docket, Kipchumba Murkomen (Sports and Youth Affairs), Hassan Joho (Mining), Alfred Mutua (Labour), Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs), former AG Justin Mutin (Public Service) and Soi Langat (Gender).

Notably, a section of those nominated are Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party allies.

The President further stated that he was working on naming the other nominees ‘shortly’.

Last Friday, Ruto named 11 members to his Cabinet.

Five of these were new nominees while six were members of the previous fired Cabinet who were reshuffled in various positions.

They included; Aden Duale (Environment), Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Alice Wahome (Land), Soipan Tuya (Defense), Davis Chirchir (Transport), Dr. Debra Mlongo (Health), Julius Migosi Ogamba (Education), Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u (ICT), Andrew Muhia (Agriculture) and Eric Muriithi Muuga (Water).

The announcement follows weeks of protests in Kenya against Ruto’s administration, with young demonstrators demanding changes in government, and an end to government excesses.