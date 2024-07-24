The Standard

Murkomen, Joho, Mbadi named in new Cabinet list

By Stephanie Wangari | 43m ago
President William Ruto. [PCS]

President Wiliam Ruto on Wednesday, July 24 nominated the second group of his Cabinet.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi has been nominated to lead the Treasury docket, Salim Mvurya (Trade), and Rebecca Miano, who was first nominated as the Attorney General has been assigned to the Tourism post.

Ruto has nominated Opiyo Wandayi to hold the Energy docket, Kipchumba Murkomen (Sports and Youth Affairs), Hassan Joho (Mining), Alfred Mutua (Labour), Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs), former AG Justin Mutin (Public Service) and Soi Langat (Gender).

Notably, a section of those nominated are Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party allies. 

The President further stated that he was working on naming the other nominees ‘shortly’.

Last Friday, Ruto named 11 members to his Cabinet. 

Five of these were new nominees while six were members of the previous fired Cabinet who were reshuffled in various positions.

They included; Aden Duale (Environment), Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Alice Wahome (Land), Soipan Tuya (Defense), Davis Chirchir (Transport), Dr. Debra Mlongo (Health), Julius Migosi Ogamba (Education), Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u (ICT), Andrew Muhia (Agriculture) and Eric Muriithi Muuga (Water). 
The announcement follows weeks of protests in Kenya against Ruto’s administration, with young demonstrators demanding changes in government, and an end to government excesses.

Related Topics

President Ruto cabinet Ruto names Cabinet Kipchumba Murkomen
.

Latest Stories

Transporters threaten to strike over hiked road maintenance levy
Transporters threaten to strike over hiked road maintenance levy
Business
By James Wanzala
20 mins ago
Murkomen, Joho, Mbadi named in new Cabinet list
National
By Stephanie Wangari
43 mins ago
Joho, Oparanya, Murkomen in Ruto's 'new look' cabinet
Newsbeat & Tech
By Vincent Kejitan
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The war in ODM: Raila's moment of truth amid a tower of babel
By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno 1 hr ago
Premium The war in ODM: Raila's moment of truth amid a tower of babel
Irony of Ruto's 'two envoys, one station' amid push for austerity
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium Irony of Ruto's 'two envoys, one station' amid push for austerity
Muturi's rollercoaster ride through legal system ends on a sour note as AG
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Premium Muturi's rollercoaster ride through legal system ends on a sour note as AG
Kapona Lapale: Lethal former poacher turns into dependable wildlife protector
By Peter Muiruri 1 hr ago
Premium Kapona Lapale: Lethal former poacher turns into dependable wildlife protector
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved