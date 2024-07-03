Mayhem in the streets as gangs infiltrate demos, steal and burn

Cars on fire along Biashara Street in Mombasa County on July 2, 2024. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Chaos and lawlessness reigned in Mombasa town on Tuesday as knife-wielding gangs that infiltrated anti-government protests stabbed and robbed people in the presence of police officers.

In shocking scenes, tourists and locals were attacked by criminals who wreaked havoc for close to six hours. Police watched from a distance as helpless Kenyans cried for help.

One person was shot in the stomach by a man who tried to keep rowdy youth at bay after they tried to break into a café along Nyerere Road.

Coast Regional Police Commander George Seda said the victim was shot by a civilian gun-holder whose business was under attack. He said the gun-holder would be arrested for interrogation.

“It is not the police who shot the protester. The police acted professionally by restraining themselves from incidents of provocation by the protestors,” said Seda.

Irate youths burnt four cars parked outside the café. Opposite Pandya Hospital, goons broke into Dovey Pharmacy and carted away medicine of unknown value.

“It is total chaos. It is no longer protests against the government but looting and stabbing by the goons ferried to the CBD,” said Francis Auma of Muslim for Human Rights (Muhuri).

On Friday, the High Court in Malindi temporarily restrained the police from using teargas, water cannons, live ammunition, rubber bullets or other brutal force against the protestors.

Justice Mugure Thande also restrained police from extrajudicial killings, abductions, detention or torture of the protestors until the petition by Saitabao Ole Kanchory is determined.

Multiple interviews revealed that three groups of knife-wielding gangs were ferried into town where they roamed freely, attacking people and businesses.

A protestor claimed that the individual behind the mayhem was a well-known political activist who was seen giving instructions to the gangs. Near Pandya Hospital, the activist directed the gang to attack a tourist who fainted and was rushed to hospital.

The attackers arrived in Mombasa’s CBD on foot, riding motorcycles or were dropped off at Mwembe Tayari area, said a police source.

Mr Kennedy Ikutwa, who suffered stab wounds on his arms, said he was waiting to board a matatu when the thugs confronted him. Looters ransack Qaffee Point in Mombasa County on July 2, 2024. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

“I lost my phone and shoes to the attackers who also hurt me with a knife. It is like chaos was unleashed on us by the state because the police watched as I was attacked,” he said.

Mr Auma said the protest march went on peacefully in the morning with police escorting the protestors and keeping watch from a distance. Two pickpockets who had attempted to steal from the protestors were beaten and forced to flee.

Some day schools ordered students to go back home because their safety was not guaranteed.

Learners who were travelling back to school after mid-term were stranded after most bus companies withdrew their services Tuesday, fearing attacks from protesters.

In Voi the protestors barricaded the busy Mombasa-Nairobi away, affecting the flow of buses and trucks transporting goods from the port of Mombasa to the hinterland and neighbouring countries. Hundreds of protestors stormed Mwatate MP Peter Shake’s business premises in Voi as police watched.

In South Rift, the police were engaged in running battles by protestors along Kenyatta Avenue and the KFA roundabout along the Geoffrey Kamau highway. Police lobbed teargas canisters at the protesting youth after the demonstrations were infiltrated by goons who attempted to loot businesses. But young people in Bomet, Kericho, Narok, and Samburu counties gave Tuesday’s protest a wide berth.

In Baringo County, human rights activist Isaiah Biwott said the youths were satisfied with President William Ruto’s move not to sign the Finance Bill 2024.

“It is no longer about the Finance Bill. The bill has been withdrawn. It has turned to be tribal with the business community in Kabarnet now armed to protect their businesses as goons have taken advantage of the protest,” he said

In Kericho, there was a heavy presence of anti-riot police on the streets, maintaining a vigilant presence throughout the town to ensure the safety and security of residents.

Interviews with residents revealed a widespread call for peace.

In Narok town, a handful of young people converged in the central business district but left shortly after blowing whistles and shouting ‘Ruto must go’. A car on fire along Biashara Street in Mombasa County on July 2, 2024. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Maralal town in Samburu County was quiet as people went on with their normal activities as the protest fizzled out.

Eldoret town witnessed general calm with business activities going on uninterrupted. A heavy presence of police and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers in armoured military vehicles kept vigil.

Unlike last week when thousands of protesters poured into the streets, security officers thwarted attempts by youth to hold demonstrations.

Several police and military vehicles were stationed near Zion Mall and Barng’etuny Building roundabout but left to patrol government installations in the afternoon.

Youths said they did not come to the streets to protest following the intensified patrols and deployment of security agents.

Earlier in the day, scores of youth gathered near Eldoret Shuttle bus stage but were dispersed by armed police. Jonathan Kimutai, a Gen Z, said the reinforced police and military deployment would not stop the youth from staging protests in the coming days.

“We have degree certificates but there are no job opportunities. We performed well in school but those individuals who failed are rewarded with jobs,” Kimutai said.

In Kapsabet, residents went about their normal businesses with no sign of demonstrations. Eateries, supermarkets and hardware shops were opened.

In Western, protesters engaged police officers in running battles in major towns of Kakamega and Bungoma bringing operations to a standstill. One of the protesters was shot in the leg at Kenya Industrial Estate in Kakamega town as they engaged police in running battles.

The protestors also looted shops and lit fires along the Kakamega – Webuye highway. A protester smashed a window at the Standard Group office located at Ambwere Plaza along Kenyatta Avenue as journalists were preparing stories.

In Bungoma, protesters engaged police officers at Kanduyi bringing operations along the Webuye–Malaba highway to a standstill. In Busia and Vihiga calm was witnessed as residents went on with their business as usual.

It was business as usual in towns in the Mt Kenya region as heavy police presence deterred anti-government protestors. In Nyeri, businesses remained open, and residents went about their daily activities as policemen patrolled around government institutions and businesses. Vandalized vehicle at Biashara Street in Mombasa County on July 2, 2024. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Most supermarkets in the town remained closed in fear of the looting witnessed in previous protests.

In Kirinyaga, the National Council of Churches of Kenya Central region asked President Ruto to stop chest-thumping and have a dialogue with demonstrators.

Speaking in Sagana, Reverend Njuguna Wanyoike who represented the regional chairman Bishop Timothy Gichere said it is unfortunate for youth to carry out a second week of demonstrations without their issues being heard or addressed.

In Nyanza, transport and business operations were paralyzed for the better part of the day in major towns with two people being shot in Kisii and Migori. Protestors chanting anti-government slogans, assembled in Kondele, Nyamasaria, Juakali, Otonglo, and Bus park before making a triumphant entry into the city centre.

The protestors made their way to the Kisumu State Lodge which was under heavy security surveillance mounted by both anti-riot police and KDF officers.

At Patels Roundabout near the CBD, a 23-year-old man was rescued by the police and rushed to hospital after he was attacked by a mob that accused him of being part of a gang that had been taking advantage of the protests.

In Kisii, one person was shot as the protestors tried to gain access to the home of Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda.

The injured was among youths who had barricaded the Kisii Teaching and Hospital road that leads to Jhanda’s home.

Several youths were later mobilized to help police counter mobs who unsuccessfully tried to make their way to the legislator’s house.

Shops in the town remained closed for the better part of the day as police officers watched from a distance.

Another person was shot in Rongo town, Migori County. Youths had woken up as early as 5am and proceeded to the streets.

[Report by Julius Chepkwony, Hilda Otieno, Yvonne Chepkwony, Philip Mwakio, Willis Oketch, Marion Kithi, Renson Mnyamwezi, Nikko Tanui, Amos Kiarie, Jane Mugambi, Muriithi Mugo, Benard Lusigi, Mary Imenza, James Omoro, Anne Atieno Clinton Ambujo, Eric Abuga, Stephen Rutto, Osinde Obare and Edward Kosut]