MPs approve KDF deployment amid anti-Finance Bill protests

National Assembly approves deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) amid protests. [Courtesy, PBU]

The National Assembly has approved the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to support the police amid ongoing anti-Finance Bill protests.

The motion was tabled on Wednesday, June 26, following its gazettement by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale yester night.

In a debate that took under an hour, MPs approved the motion, despite several sectors questioning the gazettement.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo criticised the decision on his X account, saying, "Without media, without most members, without proper debate, in a record 30 minutes, the National Assembly has just made Kenya a military state; authorising deployment of KDF without indicating where, why, or for what period."

Article 241 (3C) of the Constitution states that the Defence Forces may be deployed to restore peace in any part of Kenya affected by unrest or instability only with the approval of the National Assembly.

Duale’s gazettement occurred before the National Assembly could debate the matter.

Earlier, media was denied access to Parliament following Tuesday’s events.

A statement seen by The Standard read, "Kindly note that due to yesterday’s incidents and the need to assess the situation, non-Parliamentary personnel, including the media, will not be allowed to access the premises today."

The Defence CS stated that the deployment of KDF officers was necessary to respond to a security emergency caused by violent protests.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has since sued Duale and the National Assembly over deployment of KDF. They want the court to suspend decision, pending hearing and determination.

The protests in Kenya began on Tuesday, June 18, and were mostly peaceful until yesterday when protestors were killed and others injured.

So far, at least 13 protestors have died, and another 145 injured during Tuesday’s anti-tax demonstrations.