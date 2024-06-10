Plane carrying Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima goes missing

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima. [Courtesy VOA]

A plane carrying Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others cannot be traced, the Country’s government said on Monday.

In a press release, Collen Zamba, the Secretary to president Lazarus Chakwera said the Malawi Defence Force aircraft failed to make a scheduled landing at Mzuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

"All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," reads the release in part.

President Chakwera has since ordered all regional and national agencies to conduct an immediate search and rescue operation to locate the whereabouts of the aircraft.