The Standard

Plane carrying Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima goes missing

By Stephanie Wangari | 36m ago
Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima. [Courtesy VOA]

A plane carrying Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others cannot be traced, the Country’s government said on Monday.

In a press release, Collen Zamba, the Secretary to president Lazarus Chakwera said the Malawi Defence Force aircraft failed to make a scheduled landing at Mzuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

"All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," reads the release in part.

President Chakwera has since ordered all regional and national agencies to conduct an immediate search and rescue operation to locate the whereabouts of the aircraft.

Related Topics

Saulos Chilima Malawi Vice President Malawi Vice President plane
.

Latest Stories

Lands CS Wahome wades into prime property ownership dispute
Lands CS Wahome wades into prime property ownership dispute
National
By Hudson Gumbihi
6 mins ago
Premium 'Villager movement' rattles UDA as Gachagua faces backlash
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
6 mins ago
Respect Gachagua, Ruto tells leaders during Akorino event
Politics
By Daniel Chege
6 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Khalwale slams Mudavadi, Wetangula, vows to join Tawe movement
By Bernard Lusigi 6 mins ago
Premium Khalwale slams Mudavadi, Wetangula, vows to join Tawe movement
'Villager movement' rattles UDA as Gachagua faces backlash
By Ndung’u Gachane 6 mins ago
Premium 'Villager movement' rattles UDA as Gachagua faces backlash
Gachagua's gamble and curse of deputy president
By Jacob Ng’etich 6 mins ago
Premium Gachagua's gamble and curse of deputy president
Mackinnon Road Town: Chase for revenues continues to fan war between Taita, Kwale
By Renson Mnyamwezi 6 mins ago
Premium Mackinnon Road Town: Chase for revenues continues to fan war between Taita, Kwale
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved