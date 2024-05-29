The Standard

Education ministry changes mid-term dates

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
Education PS Belio Kipsang’. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Ministry of Education has changed half term dates from June 20th to 23rd to June 26th to 28th.

This follows disruption of school opening dates due to floods that wreaked havoc across the country in May.

Learners in boarding school will be expected back to school on June 30, 2024.

“The change may require adjustments on planned activities and schedules. You are therefore directed to communicate the content of this circular to all Head Teachers and Principals of schools under your jurisdiction,” Education PS Belio Kipsang told County Directors of Education in a circular dated May 24.

Schools were set to reopen on April 29 for the second term but were postponed to May 13, 2024.

