Three dead, 11 rescued after lorry swept by floods in Makueni

By Esther Nyambura | 18m ago
The ill-fated lorry was transporting sand before it was swept by floods. [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

Three people have been reported dead after a lorry they had on-boarded was swept by floods at River Kwa Muswii in Sultan Hamud, Makueni County.

Kenya Red Cross says eleven (11) other people have been rescued and rushed to Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital where they are currently being attended to.

According to Red Cross, several other people are still missing as efforts to rescue them intensify.

“Four additional people have been rescued, bringing the total number of rescued to 11, promptly taken to Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital following the incident,” read the Society’s post on X formerly Twitter.

In a video seen by the Standard, a group of people were seen sitting on the back of the lorry that was transporting sand as others boarded it to journey with them.

As the lorry was midway through the road, it was overwhelmed by the raging waters before it plunged into the river.

It is however not clear the exact number of people that were onboard.

