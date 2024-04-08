The Standard

DJ Joe Mfalme set free, to be a state witness in murder case

By Mate Tongola | 56m ago
 Joseph Mwenda aka DJ Joe Mfalme. [Mfalme, Instagram]

Kibera Magistrate Court has freed Joseph Mwenda, alas DJ Joe Mfalme, who will now be a state witness in the murder case of Kabete Police Detective Felix Kelian.

Magistrate Margaret Murage ordered the release of the DJ, two of his crew members, and three police officers, due to lack of evidence to facilitate the prosecution of the six.

Those released include; Eric Kariuki Gathua, Simon Wambugu Wanjiru, Khadija Abdi Wako, Sammy Cheruiyot Rotich, and Agnes Kerubo Mogoire.

At the same time, the Director of Public Prosecutions preferred charges to the first respondent Allan Ochieng' who was accused of assaulting the late DCI officer. 

Allan will now be charged before the Kiambu High Court on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Mfamle's freedom comes after the Investigative Officer in charge of the case Fredrick Kosen asked to have the application closed after completing his investigations. 

The Disc Jockey and his fellow accused had spent 14 days in police custody, pending investigations into the murder of Kelian whose car hit Mfalme's car in a slight accident near Kikuyu Police Station on March 16.

At the station, the late officer had complained of abdominal pains, he was later rushed to Nairobi West Hospital where he died on March 21, 2024.

