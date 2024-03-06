JSC begins process to remove Justice Mohammed Kullow from office

Justice Mohammed Noor Kullow. [File, Standard]

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has initiated a process to have Justice Mohammed Noor Kullow removed from office.

Kullow is accused of delaying or failing to deliver rulings or judgements in a total of 116 cases.

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Wednesday, March 6, said the commission had received a total of five petitions requesting the removal of Kullow as the Environment and Land Court judge.

“The Commission was satisfied that three out of the five petitions as well as the proceedings at the Commission’s own motion had disclosed grounds for the removal of Justice Kullow from office over gross misconduct, incompetence and violation of the Judicial Service Code of Conduct.”

Two petitions were dismissed for lack of sufficient evidence.

The Judicial Commission has also resolved to dismiss Principal Magistrate Patrick Wambugu for gross misconduct.

Wambugu is accused of altering bond terms that led to the release of a person charged with defilement of a six-year-old.

Since January 2023, the commission says it has received eighty-five (85) petitions and complaints against judges.

A total of 37 have been dismissed on grounds that they were based on merits or decisional independence of a judge. Of the remaining petitions, 30 are pending preliminary evaluation before the Commission.

Eleven (11) of the cases are awaiting responses from the judges concerned. Three petitions have already been admitted for hearing while petitions have been forwarded to President William Ruto, who will then appoint a tribunal for hearing.