University placement portal opens for 2023 KCSE candidates

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu in Eldoret Uasin Gishu County on January 8, 2024. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu says the university placement application portal is now open for the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates.

In a press statement on Thursday, February 8, Machogu said 201,073 candidates who scored C+ and above in the 2023 KCSE examination can secure spots in 69 universities, while 694,231 students are eligible for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

He said that the placement process is part of the government’s efforts to provide quality and accessible higher education to all Kenyans.

“I directed the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) to take certain steps that would allow the candidates to apply for university programmes and courses in institutions of their choice in a timely manner,” Machogu said.

He added that he also instructed the Kenya National Examinations Council to complete its examination processes and hand over the final results to KUCCPS to pave the way for the start of the placement exercise.

Machogu said that the 2023 KCSE candidates are eligible for both degree and TVET programmes, while those of between year 2000 to 2023 can apply for TVET courses only. He also said that the Kenya Medical Training Colleges (KMTC) programmes target KCSE examination cohorts from the year 2014 to 2023.

The CS said KUCCPS will roll out an awareness, sensitisation and application mobilisation campaign at 262 centres throughout the country covering 210 training institutions and 52 Huduma Centres to help students select programmes of their choice.

He urged the candidates to take advantage of the opportunity and apply for the courses that suit their interests and abilities.

“Having been satisfied that all the necessary preparations regarding the 2024 placement exercise have been completed, I direct KUCCPS to open its placement application portal on February 8th 2024 to enable the 2023 KCSE class and other eligible Kenyans to apply for opportunities in our Universities including the Open University of Kenya, as well as TVET institutions, Teacher Training Institutions and the KMTC,” Machogu said.

He said KUCCPS application portal will remain open for the first round of application until February 22 2024.

KUCCPS should ensure that the placement process is completed early enough to give successful and eligible applicants adequate time to apply for the Government Loans and Scholarships under the New Funding Model.