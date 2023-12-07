ICT Ministry consulted for forensic audit of KCPE 2023 results - Machogu

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu accompanied by his PS Belio Kipsang before the National Assembly's Education committee on December 7, 2023. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu says the ICT Ministry has been consulted for a forensic audit on the KCPE 2023 results.

Machogu made the statement when he appeared before the National Assembly's Education committee at the Mini Chambers in County hall, Nairobi.

This follows complaints by parents and candidates on the outcome of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE). The complainants went to court after they questioned how Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) marked and graded their children.

Already, Machogu says 1,043 complaints have been lodged and 871 resolved so far.

“The Kenya Examination Council realised the mess and issued a statement. Up to December 6, the council realised 133 anomalies from 77 schools. Several have been flagged off,” he said.

Additionally, the Education CS stated that they had realised a few cases of human error which they have sorted out.

Machogu says the government has put in place measures for effective administration and marking of exams.

“An outsider was given a contract but he did not conform to the standards. In future we will have to come up with alternative ways. I need to be persuaded that the same will not cause us the damage. This will start with the KCSE and KAPSEA results,” Machogu said.