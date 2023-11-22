Two suspects linked to killing of officer shot dead

Two suspects have been shot dead and two firearms recovered following an attack on police officers escorting KCSE exams to Mahero Secondary School, Siaya county, on Monday.

Police believe the suspects were part of the gang that attacked and killed a police officer and injured another.

Another suspect was also arrested in Busia on Wednesday as police stepped up efforts to bring the culprits to book.

Police traced the two suspects to a house in Hawinga, Alego-Usonga sub-county.

Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo said the suspects were shot dead after they opened fire on officers.

“Our officers traced the assailants to a house where they started to shoot from inside when they were asked to open the door,” he said.

Kimaiyo disclosed that the operation started on Monday involving police officers from Siaya, Busia, and a team from the DCI headquarters.

“The owner of the house escaped but we have another suspect in our custody that will help us with the investigations,” said the police boss, adding that they are committed to dismantling the syndicate.

He said they are yet to identify the assailants but some items recovered in the house are linked to radicalization and terrorism.

Elsewhere, a KCSE candidate at Boro Secondary School died on Tuesday after a sudden illness.

Reports indicate that the candidate was rushed to Siaya County Referral Hospital after she fell ill on Monday evening after returning home.

Siaya County Director of Education Mbugua Kabaki, said the girl’s mother reported the matter to the school administration on Tuesday and requested if arrangements could be made for her to sit the remaining paper at the hospital.

This prompted the school principal to visit the hospital, where the student was placed on oxygen support. The candidate passed on a few hours later.

Kabaki said before the sudden illness, the girl had a history of poor health that persisted in the third term.

Her body was removed to Siaya County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.