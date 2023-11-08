What replacing ID cards, passports will cost you in new fees hike

Immigration Department Passport Control office at Nyayo House, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

It will now cost you a whopping Sh2,000 to replace your National Identification Card (ID) should you lose it.

Equally, you will part with Sh1,000 to register for a new ID card, the Ministry of Interior has announced in the newly revised fees for identification and immigration documents.

In a gazette notice dated November 7, 2023, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki stated: “It is notified that pursuant to Regulation 60 of the Public Finance Management (National Government) Regulations, 2015, the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning has granted the Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary the authority for the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services to revise charges and levies on its services.”

Notably, Kenyan citizens were previously charged Sh100 only to apply for a duplicate ID, and no charges for registration of a new ID.

You will pay Sh1,000 to change particulars or details in your identification card, and Sh1,000 to make an identification report, up from Sh100.

Passport Fees

The Ministry has also revised passport and immigration fees upwards.

It will cost you Sh7,500 to apply for an ordinary passport (34 pages), up from Sh4,500, and Sh9,500 to apply for a 50-page document from the previous Sh6,000.

You will equally pay Sh12,000 for a 66-page passport, up from Sh7,500.

Replacing a lost passport will now cost you Sh20,000, instead of the previous Sh12,000.

Replacing a valid mutilated passport will also cost you Sh20,000, up from Sh10,000.

Those wishing to apply for a 50-page diplomatic passport will part with Sh15,000, double the price of the previous fee.