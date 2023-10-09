The Standard

KQ London-Nairobi flight makes U-turn after passenger taken ill

By Brian Ngugi | 38m ago
One of the Kenya Airways Boeing Dreamliner at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Nairobi on July 26,2023. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

A Kenya Airways (KQ) flight en route to Nairobi, Kenya, from London, United Kingdom, was forced to turn around after a passenger suffered from a “medical emergency”, Kenya Airways confirmed Monday evening.

The flight was already well way into its journey from London's Heathrow Airport, to Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), when it made a U-turn and returned to its point of departure, said the national airline.

"Kenya Airways Plc confirms that on Monday, 9th October 2023, at around 13:56hrs KQ100 operating from London to Nairobi, had to turn back to London’s Heathrow Airport for a medical emergency after a passenger was taken ill," KQ confirmed in a statement shared with The Standard.

The national carrier said the crew on board provided first aid to the passenger and the Captain opted to return to London for the passenger to receive further medical attention.

"The aircraft landed safely at 14:47hrs and was received by medical personnel. The passenger was taken to hospital to receive further medical attention," it said. 

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our crew and customers is our number one priority."

Flight tracking websites seen by The Standard had earlier indicated the Kenya Airways Boeing 787 between Nairobi-London Heathrow had declared an emergency over Paris.

By [email protected] 

