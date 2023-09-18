Dialogue committee extends memoranda presentation timeline to Friday

National Dialogue Committee co-chairman Kimani Ichungwa at Bomas of Kenya on Monday, September 18. [Samson wire Standard]

The National Dialogue Committee has encouraged members of the public to keep sending their memoranda ahead of the commencement bipartisan talks.

Addressing the media on September 18 at Bomas, Nairobi, a co-chair of the committee Kimani Ichung’wa said that the team had agreed to extend the period for submitting the memoranda until Friday.

“This morning resolved that we have invited public memoranda and we will leave this process open up to September 22,” Ichung’wa said.

Ichung’wa said that the committee will start by engaging stakeholders who already submitted their memoranda on Friday.

He said that each group will be awarded quality time to give an exposition of their memoranda before the committee.

“We shall allocate each of the invited teams a maximum of 20 minutes to be able to give us an exposition of their memorandum. Among those groups, we will be inviting this Friday is a secretariat of IEBC with the working group on the 2/3 gender rule as established by the ministry and the IEBC selection panel,” he added.

Kalonzo Musyoka said that the team had not come to an agreement on certain issues that were highlighted by Azimio la Umoja in their memorandum.

Musyoka said that the team shall hold a meeting on their own before engaging with different stakeholders on Friday.

“We shall meet on Thursday to deal with preliminary issues of the teams of discussion to prepare for the actual engagement of hearing from stakeholders,” Musyoka said.

The Wiper leader said that there were certain issues that the team had agreed on for instance the reconstituting of the IEBC panel.

By September 10, the National Dialogue Committee had received 142 memoranda from stakeholders on the five thematic issues for the talks

The team has resolved to take different views from stakeholders and then begin the bipartisan talks that are to last for 60 days.