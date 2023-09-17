The Standard

DP Gachagua condemns state officers' 'insensitive' remarks on high cost of fuel

By Ndung'u Gachane | 2h ago
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned public servants against chiding Kenyans over the high cost of living.

This comes hours after Trade CS Moses Kuria and President William Ruto's Chief Economic Advisor David Ndii made controversial remarks, that have caused a public outroar on social media.

In a statement released on Sunday, Gachagua wants state officials to exercise caution while addressing their employer; the people of Kenya.

He says public servants must address Kenyans with decorum and humility.

"Responsible leaders should be sensitive and inspire hope in the people, talking down on the people and demoralizing those who look up to them for solutions and a way out of the difficult situation they find themselves in is not good leadership. Do not spite the people of Kenya," he said.

While trying to explain the cause of high fuel prices, Gachagua, pleaded with Kenyans to appreciate that the issue of fuel prices was a worldwide challenge.

He argues that statements by a few leaders did not reflect the official government position.

On Saturday, Trade CS Moses Kuria had a prolonged harangue on Kenyans over the increased price of fuel in what seemed like an ‘out of touch’ manner.

 “I repeat. Petrol will be Sh260 by February 2024...El Nino is coming in three weeks which will last till March. These are global and climate change driven,” he wrote.

“Responsible leaders ought to tell the truth to prepare the people. You can throw stones at me all you want…” said the CS.

At the same time, the president’s top adviser David Ndii also made unapologetic remarks on Twitter, now the X platform addressing complaints over the high cost of living

Related Topics

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Fuel Prices
.

Latest Stories

Real estate manager arrested over Sh2.5m rent collection
Real estate manager arrested over Sh2.5m rent collection
Counties
By Daniel Chege
19 mins ago
Premium From a sex worker to Church Pastor
Turning Point
By Jael Musumba
22 mins ago
Azimio leaders demand release of Maina Njenga
Politics
By Collins Kweyu
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila keeps his cards close to chest on next political move
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Premium Raila keeps his cards close to chest on next political move
Ruto defies Raila counterstrikes, sustains charm offensive in ODM
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Premium Ruto defies Raila counterstrikes, sustains charm offensive in ODM
Employers ramp up fight against employees' 'right to disconnect'
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Premium Employers ramp up fight against employees' 'right to disconnect'
Ruto's tough balancing act to push bottom-up agenda, please hustlers
By Special Correspondent 1 hr ago
Premium Ruto's tough balancing act to push bottom-up agenda, please hustlers
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved