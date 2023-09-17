DP Gachagua condemns state officers' 'insensitive' remarks on high cost of fuel

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned public servants against chiding Kenyans over the high cost of living.

This comes hours after Trade CS Moses Kuria and President William Ruto's Chief Economic Advisor David Ndii made controversial remarks, that have caused a public outroar on social media.

In a statement released on Sunday, Gachagua wants state officials to exercise caution while addressing their employer; the people of Kenya.

He says public servants must address Kenyans with decorum and humility.

"Responsible leaders should be sensitive and inspire hope in the people, talking down on the people and demoralizing those who look up to them for solutions and a way out of the difficult situation they find themselves in is not good leadership. Do not spite the people of Kenya," he said.

While trying to explain the cause of high fuel prices, Gachagua, pleaded with Kenyans to appreciate that the issue of fuel prices was a worldwide challenge.

He argues that statements by a few leaders did not reflect the official government position.

On Saturday, Trade CS Moses Kuria had a prolonged harangue on Kenyans over the increased price of fuel in what seemed like an ‘out of touch’ manner.

“I repeat. Petrol will be Sh260 by February 2024...El Nino is coming in three weeks which will last till March. These are global and climate change driven,” he wrote.

“Responsible leaders ought to tell the truth to prepare the people. You can throw stones at me all you want…” said the CS.

At the same time, the president’s top adviser David Ndii also made unapologetic remarks on Twitter, now the X platform addressing complaints over the high cost of living