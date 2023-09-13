The Standard

Joho regime rejected help to renovate Mombasa Stadium

By Philip Mwakio | 1h ago
Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.  [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The immediate former Mombasa County Government rejected offers from the National Government to rehabilitate its dilapidated stadium, a parliamentary watchdog heard Wednesday.

Director of Sports Kenya Pius Metto, told the Parliamentary Committee on Sports and Culture meeting in Mombasa that the National Government had bought a tartan track for the stadium.

Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s administration allegedly vetoed the National Government's plan to rehabilitate the stadium and seized the tartan track. "The past regime refused our input when we sought to assist. They are even holding our tartan track, which we had planned to install on the running track all around the stadium," Mr Metto said.

The committee, chaired by Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama, met top officials from the Ministry of Sports and Culture, including Principal Secretary Peter Tum.

Mr Tum echoed Metto's assertion, saying records at the ministry indicate Joho’s administration did not want the National Government involved.

Kinango MP Gonzi Rai had sought clarification from ministry officials over the state of the stalled Mombasa stadium.

"Mombasa is the gateway to East Africa and a major hub for sports. Kenya's finest goalkeeper Mahmud Abbas honed his skills in Mombasa and precisely at the municipal stadium. How should the city fail to have a modern stadium?" he posed.

Metto pointed an accusing finger at the former county administration, amid claims that the rehabilitation stalled because of competing interests for the tenders.

In a past interview, former County Secretary Joab Tumbo exonerated the former county leadership from blame, saying the delay in renovation was due to budget constraints.

The first local contractor was forced to terminate the contract due to payment delays. The second, a Turkish firm, also suspended work because of the same problem.

The county estimates that the construction work would cost Sh1.7 billion. “No contractor can be on the site if not paid," said Tumbo in a past interview.

The standards of the stadium, built on 8.1 acres in 1955, have faded over the years until 2015 when it was closed due to public outcry. The plan to renovate the stadium on the island was mooted in the 1990s after Kenya was nominated to host the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kenya lost its rights because its stadia were below international standards. After he rose to power in 2017, Governor Joho promised to rehabilitate the stadium.

Related Topics

Hassan Joho Mombasa Stadium Mombasa County
.

Latest Stories

Workers face financial squeeze as Ruto health Bill set for debate
Workers face financial squeeze as Ruto health Bill set for debate
Health & Science
By Grace Ng'ang'a
54 mins ago
Joho regime rejected help to renovate Mombasa Stadium
Coast
By Philip Mwakio
1 hr ago
President William Ruto leaves for US, to meet tech giants
National
By Winfrey Owino
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's scorecard as compared to Kibaki, Uhuru a year into the job
By Biketi Kikechi 3 hrs ago
Premium Ruto's scorecard as compared to Kibaki, Uhuru a year into the job
Inside the fight for power in Kenya Kwanza
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
Premium Inside the fight for power in Kenya Kwanza
Bungoma can't regret standing with 'ugly Nakitumba' Ruto
By Kenneth Lusaka 3 hrs ago
Premium Bungoma can't regret standing with 'ugly Nakitumba' Ruto
Flutterwave bets on Kenya with Sh7b war chest as it awaits CBK license
By Frankline Sunday 3 hrs ago
Premium Flutterwave bets on Kenya with Sh7b war chest as it awaits CBK license
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved