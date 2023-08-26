The Standard

Airports boss fired as Murkomen cracks the whip over JKIA blackout

By Esther Nyambura | 30m ago
Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen (left) during his tour at JKIA on August 26, 2023, after a power blackout. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced the appointment of Henry Ogoye as the acting Managing Director of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

Murkomen, issuing a statement at the KAA head offices in Nairobi on Saturday, August 25 also announced the firing of the Authority’s MD Alex Gitari.

“By mutual consent, the contract of Mr. Alex Gitari who has been the Managing Director of KAA has been terminated. In his place, Henry Ogoye currently serving as the Head of Corporate Planning has been appointed to be the Acting MD,” said Murkomen.

The changes have been effected after a series of mishaps witnessed in the parastatal with the most recent being a power blackout at JKIA on Friday, August 25.

Ogoye will now replace Gitari, who served as the MD for two years.

The CS also announced the appointment of Samuel Mwochache as KAA General Manager of Project and Engineering Services replacing Fred Odawo who served as the general manager for four years.

“By mutual consent, the contract of Fred Odawo who has been the General Manager of Project and Engineering Services has been terminated, and in his place Eng. Samuel Mwochache has been appointed in an acting capacity,” he said.

Other changes implemented include the appointment of Selina Gor as the new JKIA Manager, Abel Gogo as the Mombasa Airport Manager, and Peter Wafula as the Kisumu International Airport Manager.

