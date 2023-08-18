Appointments: Ex-Kilifi Speaker Jimmy Kahindi and Joseah Kiplangat land new roles

Former Kilifi County Speaker Jimmy Kahindi. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has appointed former Kilifi County Speaker Jimmy Kahindi as the chairperson of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Board (PPRA) effective today, August 18.

In a gazette notice dated August 18, Ruto picked Kahindi to serve in the position for a period of three years.

“I, William Samoei Ruto appoint Kadhua Jimmy Kahindi to be the Chairperson of the Public Procurement Regulatory Board, for a period of three years, with effect from August 18, 2023,” the gazette notice read.

Kahindi is a seasoned lawyer, formerly the Kilifi County Assembly speaker.

He replaces Andrew Mukite Musangi whose appointment has been revoked.

Musangi was yesterday nominated by the president as the Chairperson of the Central Bank of Kenya.

His nomination was announced by the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula in a communication to the House on August 17.

The Head of State has also appointed Joseah Kiplangat to be the chairperson of the Board of Management of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

Kiplangat is to take up the position with immediate effect, and will be at the helm of the board for three years.

The appointment of Ambassador Zachary Mwita has been revoked.

To add to the list of appointments in the health sector, the president has also picked David Nyokabi to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya National Public Health Institute.

Nyokabi, a general surgeon, has been appointed to serve for a similar period effective August 18, 2023.

He takes over from Gerald Macharia whose appointment has been revoked.

Other appointments in the Ministry of Health include that of Paul Cheboi, Eunice Karanja, Hardlyne Lusui, and Joseph Atonga, who have been named as members of the Board of the Kenya Medical Training College, for three years.

The appointments of Naomi Mutua, Stephen Ochiel, Jennifer Kibagendi, and Fredrick Wamwaki are revoked, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has announced.