Finland scholarship saga: Jackson Mandago, two others arraigned in court

By Stephanie Wangari | 58m ago
Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, two other county officials arraigned in court on Thursday, July 17. [Julius Chekwony, Standard]

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and two others, Joshua Lelei and Mishack Rono, are being arraigned at a Nakuru Court for plea-taking this morning.

The arraignment comes a day after Mandago presented himself at the Rift Valley Regional DCI offices in Nakuru.

Mandago and the two other suspects are being investigated for their involvement in the over Sh1.1 billion Finland Education Programme scandal.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and two others appear for arraignment in court on Thursday, July 17. [Julius Chekwony, Standard]

In the deal, parents say they sold their cattle and pieces of land to ensure the students enrolled for the program but the students never left the country.

Court had yesterday ordered the arrest of the Senator and his two co-accused, for failing to appear in court for a plea as required by the law, despite the ODPP recommending eleven (11) charges against them.

On Wednesday, President William Ruto vowed that leaders involved in the scandal will be held accountable for their actions.

“It is unfortunate that some people stole money meant for the education of young people. Those who stole should be ready to refund or they will land in trouble,” said Ruto.

