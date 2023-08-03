The Standard

Ruto picks Equity CEO James Mwangi as Open University of Kenya Chancellor

By Sharon Wanga | 1h ago
Equity Group Managing Director and CEO Dr. James Mwangi appointed OUK Chancellor. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

President William Ruto has appointed Equity Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) James Mwangi as the inaugural Chancellor of the Open University of Kenya (OUK).

The head of state has also named Professor Ezra Maritim as the university's council chair.

Ruto made the announcement on Thursday, August 3, during the charter award ceremony at the opening of the country’s first virtual university at Konza Technopolis in Machakos.

The president, explaining why he picked Mwangi to head the institution said he [Mwangi] has shown his commitment to advancing education in Kenya. 

“To my friend James Mwangi, I know I didn’t give you the option of saying no and it’s because I have seen your passion for education. The Wings to Fly program has given thousands of young Kenyans the opportunity to acquire education; your performance is something that we are very proud of and I am confident that we will be more proud with your stewardship as chancellor of the Open University of Kenya,” said Ruto.

Mwangi’s appointment comes after his period at Meru University as chancellor for ten years lapsed on July 20.

In his acceptance speech, the Equity boss expressed his appreciation and pledged to bring experience to the university.

“I would like to thank you (President Ruto) for giving me the opportunity to serve as the first chancellor of this new university. I’m humbled that you have given me a responsibility to provide this service for this country on your behalf which I humbly accept. I can assure you that I will bring the insights that I’ve learned to this new university,” he said.

Mwangi is a certified accountant currently serving as the Equity Group Managing Director and CEO.

He also served as the founding chairman of the Kenya Vision 2030 delivery board from 2007 to 2019.

The Open University of Kenya is set to admit its first batch of students next month as the government targets to enroll over 7,000 students in its first intake.

