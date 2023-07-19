Maandamano in pictures: Anti-government protests in Kenya

Police fire teargas to disperse anti-government protesters in Sharable Estate, Nakuru City on July 19, 2023. [Julius Chepkwony,Standard]

Nationwide protests have started in different parts of the Country.

The protests have been called by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga who among other demands wants the Kenya Kwanza government to lower the cost of living. Heavy security presence in Taita Taveta town on July 19, 2023. [Hezron Kimari, Standard]

Some parts of the Country were generally quiet with little to no activity being witnessed on Wednesday morning.

In Kitale, for instance, businesses went on undisrupted as police intensified patrols in the area. Businesses go undisrupted in Kitale as police intensified patrols in the area on July 19, 2023. [Osinde Obare, Standard]

In other parts of the country, however, Kenyans engaged the police in running battles as the latter used teargas on them.

Two people were hospitalised at Oruba Nursing Home in Suna West, Migori County after they were shot with rubber bullets on Wednesday morning.

Situation in Migori town as residents protest the high cost of living. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

In Kilifi, the police arrested Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga and his personal assistant Victor Katana arrested in connection to the protests. Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga and his personal assistant Victor Katana arrested in Mtwapa, Kilifi County few minutes after being dispersed by police. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Some protesters were arrested in Mathare, Nairobi during the demonstrations.

A section of youth engaged the police by throwing stones as the police shot in the air and lobbed teargas at them.

Two youths were arrested and one was found with a knife.

The situation in Mathare as demonstrators battle police during the Azimio demonstrations on July 19, 2023. [Collins Kweyu,Standard]