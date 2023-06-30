VIDEO: Ruto gifts lucky couple four-night honeymoon in Diani after KICC wedding

Lady luck struck on the doors of Nicholas Ngunjiri Mwangi and Judith Jelagat Kemboi on Friday, June 30.

The couple made history when they wed under the newly launched e-citizen platform at an event graced by President William Ruto and other top government officials at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) on Friday.

According to the marriage officiant, the couple had registered to get married through the platform and undergone all the legal requirements.

“Just to make it clear, this is a real couple who have gone through the e-citizen portal. They made the application about two months ago, went through the twenty-one days wait period and they are now to solemnize their marriage.”

Nicholas Mwangi and Judith Kemboi wed at KICC, Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The President, during the launch of the digitized government services at KICC, sponsored the couple’s honeymoon, topped with return flight tickets and a ride in a limousine to the Leopard Beach Resort in Diani.

“I instructed the Ministry to just pick a random Kenyan couple who were going to wed today. These two booked their wedding online. Today they were going to see the registrar and I requested them to be part of this event, thank you very much for agreeing,” said Ruto.

The process was simple and fast and in less than 10 minutes, Jelagat officially became Ngunjiri’s wife.

President William Ruto, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, and other government officials witness the wedding of Nicholas Mwangi and Judith Kemboi at KICC, Nairobi. [Standard]

The e-citizen portal is the official government site in which all services are digitized. Among the services provided by the government is a wedding platform which is overseen by the office of the Attorney General.

In line with Kenya Kwanza’s manifesto, over 5,000 services have been digitized and completed. The government has also scrapped the payment services and moved them to only one, under pay bill number 222, 222.