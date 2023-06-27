Kamukunji Rally: Raila Odinga preaches tax defiance, protests and repealing the Finance Act

Azimio leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi on June 27, 2023. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Azimio leader Raila Odinga says nationwide demonstrations are to resume on Friday, July 7 and his supporters to converge at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi.

Odinga made the remarks during his homecoming event on Tuesday, June 27, shortly after jetting into the country from Poland.

In his address, Odinga has highlighted the need to repeal the Finance Act, 2023 and urged Kenyans to boycott taxes which he has termed as ‘punitive’.

“We have suffered a cruel betrayal of our trust and confidence in the ability of our representatives to protect us. We must punish the traitors. And we must force a repeal of the Finance Act. But what happened this past week and yesterday (Monday, June 26) is not just about the Finance Act,” Odinga said.

Last week, members of the National Assembly unanimously passed the Finance Bill, 2023 and President William Ruto assented to it on Monday, June 26 making it an Act of the National Assembly.

That was despite the Bill receiving a lot of criticism nationwide for the increase of taxes; with lobby groups, experts and Kenyans on social media opposing the additional taxes.

“This regime does not deserve our obedience. We have no obligation to work for the success of a regime that has no interest in our success. There is no other option left. We must fight! We are going to fight; everywhere and anywhere; until the Finance Act is repealed. We will adopt a series of acts of civil disobedience to force this regime to recognize that we, the people, are supreme. Through civil disobedience, we will deny Ruto the taxes he thinks he can extort from us by force,”

The former premier argues that since the government has abandoned its people, Kenyans should resolve to reduce the consumption of highly taxed commodities.

“Let us embrace Tax Boycotts. Let us deny Ruto the fuel tax by limiting the consumption of petrol and diesel. One way to do this is to carpool. Let us arrange to make regular journeys in a single vehicle whenever possible,”

“Give each other a ride. Cut down on non-essential travel. Walk instead of driving whenever possible. I appeal to all employers to allow their workers time to walk to and from work.”

Ironically, the opposition leader has urged matatu owners to carry double capacity at the same price, asked police officers to allow matatus to carry above capacity, business owners to file nil returns and give discounts to buyers and employers to ignore the punitive deductions of employees’ salaries.

Odinga has also urged content creators and artists to speak up against the high taxation.

"I appeal to matatu owners to support tax boycotts. While observing safety measures, maintain the current fare but double your carrying capacity as part of the civil disobedience. Our police officers should support our call by allowing matatus to carry above capacity at the current cost so that Kenyans can commute. I appeal to businesses to disable or avoid Electronic Tax Registers, make nil returns on VAT and instead give discounts to customers. This way, we shall recover the VAT Ruto is taking illegally through fuel. I appeal to employers to ignore the punitive deductions of employees’ salaries that will only line the pockets of Ruto's strategically placed cronies.,"

The meeting was attended by Raila’s close allies, attracting a huge number of supporters who escorted his motorcade from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport up to the grounds.

In attendance were Jeremiah Kioni, Martha Karua, Maina Njenga, George Wajackoyah, Mwangi Wa Iria and other members of the coalition.

However, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kalonzo Musyoka were absent, but sent their regards, according to Raila.