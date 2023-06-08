Orengo's deputy Oduol impeached as MCAs accuse him of misconduct

Embattled Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol. [ Denish Ochieng, Standar]

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol has been impeached.

This is after all 42 Siaya Members of County Assembly voted unanimously to hound him out of office over gross misconduct and abuse office.

The move has now thrown Oduol's short career as second in command of the devolved unit, at the mercy of the Senate, which will decide his fate.

The MCAs decision came after a report tabled by a special committee probing his conduct, ruled the allegations levelled against him were proven.

MCAs debated the report and faulted the embattled DG for failing to show up and give his side of story.

By 6pm, a vote to impeach him was yet to be taken, and nearly all MCAs chided Oduol for allegedly abusing his office.

Speaker George Okode said Oduol had denied himself a right to be heard. "From our office, we made official invites, including through the select committee. The mail was sent to an email he had shared personally. We, however have to proceed with the process of impeachment," said Okode.

According to the County Assembly, they sent an official email on Wednesday at midnight, followed by a phone call yesterday from the clerk's office.

Yesterday, the ward representatives, while supporting the report of the special committee, argued that Oduol interfered with the procurement of contractors for various road projects and delivery of certified seeds and fertiliser contrary to provisions of Section 47(1) of Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

They also claimed witness statements that the Deputy Governor coerced the head of the county procurement unit to give him a raw evaluation report for the tender on the supply and delivery of certified seeds and fertiliser proved his allegations against Oduol.

"By engaging in actions explained herein, Oduol, being not a procurement professional with qualifications, acted ultra vires to provisions of procurement laws," the ward reps said in their report.

The MCAs claimed the actions of the Deputy Governor of forcing unbudgeted expenditure contravened procurement requirements.

On misuse of public resources, they argued that Oduol attended a meeting in a hotel in Mombasa in his personal capacity and not in his official capacity as the Deputy Governor.

"He caused the county department of Governance and Administration to facilitate him and three other officers whose relevance to ICPAK meeting could not be confirmed as they were not members of the ICPAK, apart from the driver whose roles were undoubtedly essential," noted the report.

The MCAs also claimed Oduol coerced the County Director of supply chain management, Martin Okwata, to bend to his whims and change specifications in some tenders.

Chairman of the AD Hoc committee of the county assembly, Yimbo East MCA Francis Otiato, said the evidence presented to the committee proved the allegations against Oduol.

Otiato noted that according to their findings, the allegation of misleading the public by spreading false information was substantiated.

North Ugenya MCA Ben Adala said it was laughable that the same DG, who was walking all over the county blowing whistles of corruption, failed to know about the procurement problem on renovation of his office.

"We have a problem of funding most crucial things like health, bursary, yet the DG kept quiet when a lot of money was used to renovate his office and buy expensive furniture. We are ready for the Senate that he appears to have confidence in," noted Adala.

Sigomere MCA Andrew Omwende said he thought Oduol had very serious information and evidence to back his allegations until he appeared before them.