The Standard
Premium

Aden Duale: Why I fell out with former President Uhuru

By Esther Nyambura | 1h ago
Defence CS Aden Duale during an interview with Spice FM on Thursday, May 11, 2023. [Dennis Kibuchi, Standard]

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has disclosed why he chose to support President William Ruto over former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Duale, discussing his now viral book ‘For The Record’ on Wednesday, May 10, said Kenyatta did not deserve his loyalty.

The Defence CS claimed that Kenyatta has a track record of deserting people and political parties that have supported him.

“In 2006, Uhuru who was the leader of the opposition under ODM, left the Orange party to support Mwai Kibaki in the 2007 presidential election. His decision to join Kibaki led to his party, KANU which was part of the Opposition to collapse,” Duale explained.

“The same Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 crossed over to the Opposition leaving his party and his government, something that has never happened in the world.”

In June 2022, Duale was dropped as the National Assembly Majority Leader due to what was perceived as disloyalty to Kenyatta.

According to him, Ruto has stood with him the longest and contributed to the growth of Garissa Town where he served as a Member of Parliament, and therefore choosing him over Kenyatta was quite easy.

“Ruto is very close to me and my family. I have walked a personal and political journey with him. I even became a majority leader thanks to his party, URP. When Uhuru called me, I told him I am ready to let go of the office of the leader of Majority and follow Ruto,” the Defence CS explained.

 “When a friend needs you, you must be there for them,” he added.

On Wednesday night, he also said he would not be inviting the former president to the launch of his book.

Duale has been a huge supporter of Ruto and was his chief campaigner in the North during the 2022 General Election.

His loyalty to the sitting president has seen him rise to become Cabinet Secretary for Defence, a position he previously eyed during President Kibaki’s tenure.

 

Related Topics

Uhuru Kenyatta Aden Duale For The Record
.

Latest Stories

You do not gossip? What do you talk about then?
You do not gossip? What do you talk about then?
BLOGS
By Ciku Kimani-Mwaniki
13 mins ago
Premium Fact Checker: State jobs skewed to favour country's major tribes
Fact Check
By Frankline Sunday
23 mins ago
Premium Silence that earned Kisii County boss, top officials Sh500,000 fine
Nyanza
By Julius Chepkwony
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fact Checker: State jobs skewed to favour country's major tribes
By Frankline Sunday 23 mins ago
Premium Fact Checker: State jobs skewed to favour country's major tribes
Silence that earned Kisii County boss, top officials Sh500,000 fine
By Julius Chepkwony 23 mins ago
Premium Silence that earned Kisii County boss, top officials Sh500,000 fine
For the Record: Ruto spills the beans on fall out with Uhuru
By Jacob Ngetich 28 mins ago
Premium For the Record: Ruto spills the beans on fall out with Uhuru
Sakaja picks Math expert to shore up Nairobi's revenues
By Pkemoi Ngénoh 28 mins ago
Premium Sakaja picks Math expert to shore up Nairobi's revenues
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2017 Mercedes -Benz Sprinter
  • 2017 Mercedes -Benz Sprinter
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Manual
  • Registration Year:2017
  • Price: KES 4,000,000
2008 Toyota Mark X
  • 2008 Toyota Mark X
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2008
  • Price: KES 785,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Unique three bedroom Maisonette within Riverbank, South B Estate
  • 3 Unique three bedroom Maisonette within Riverbank, South B Estate
  • House Type:Unique three bedroom Maisonette within Riverbank, South B Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 10,000,000
Prestigious four bedroom townhome presents Luxurious Lifestyle Living cum Ideal Investment within Langata.
  • 3 Prestigious four bedroom townhome presents Luxurious Lifestyle Living cum Ideal Investment within Langata.
  • House Type:Prestigious four bedroom townhome presents Luxurious Lifestyle Living cum Ideal Investment within Langata.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 37,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Internship
  • Employer: Kenya Medical Research - KEMRI
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Siaya
  • Performance Management Specialist
  • Employer: Safaricom Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Retail Assets & Property Analyst
  • Employer: Safaricom Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • HRBP, Technology
  • Employer: Safaricom Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved