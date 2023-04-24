The Standard

President Ruto says Pastor Mackenzie's teachings are akin to terrorism

By Sharon Wanga | 47m ago
President William Ruto when he presided over the 26th cadet pass out in Ruiru on Monday, April 24. [Ruto/Twitter]

President William Ruto has castigated controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie over the deaths of several people believed to be his followers. At least 47 bodies have been exhumed and 58 mass graves identified at Shakahola Forest in Malindi, Kilifi County.

Presiding over the 26th cadet pass out in Ruiru on Monday, April 24, President Ruto said he had ordered that the case be handled with speed.

“I have instructed the agencies responsible to take up the matter and to get to the bottom of the activities of people who want to use religion to advance a weird, unacceptable ideology that is causing unnecessary loss of life,” Ruto said.

The president cautioned that any religious group or leader that preaches contrary to constitutional rights by teaching against seeking medical attention or going to school should be prosecuted and their institutions closed down.

“What we are seeing in Kilifi, Shakahola is akin to terrorism. There is no difference between Mr Mackenzie who pretends and postures as a pastor when in fact he is a terrible criminal. People like him and all other criminals do not belong to any religion but belong to jail,” said President Ruto.

An 800-acre area at Shakahola Forest has been sealed off as a crime scene following the discovery of 58 graves believed to be of members of Good News International Church which is led by Pastor Paul Mackenzie.

On Sunday, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki insisted that places of worship need to be regulated.

"While the State remains respectful of religious freedom, this horrendous blight on our conscience must lead not only to the most severe punishment of the perpetrator(s) of the atrocity on so many innocent souls but tighter regulation (including self-regulation) of every church, mosque, temple or synagogue going forward," said Kindiki.

‘Starving to meet Jesus’

The self-styled spiritual leader, who was once a controversial televangelist, has been on the detectives’ radar for allegedly preaching a dangerous doctrine that encourages his followers to starve themselves to death in order to reach heaven faster.

Last week, four people were found starved to death after the pastor allegedly instructed them to fast, supposedly to save them from an imminent “painful death in the world”.

The four, worshippers of Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s Good News International Church, died after going for days without food and water at Shakahola village in Magarini Constituency.

Mackenzie’s followers say they have been told to fast to avoid “apocalyptic damnation”.

He, however, maintains that the allegations against him are false while insisting that he closed his church in 2019.

In March, Pastor Mackenzie was arrested for the deaths of two boys who died of starvation.

The Pastor was granted a Sh10,000 bail by Judge Olga Onalo of Malindi High Court, pending investigation.

After his release, the controversial pastor, again, claimed that he had permanently closed his church and was no longer involved in evangelism.

Related Topics

Pastor Paul Mackenzie Shakahola Cult
.

Latest Stories

It is okay to say sorry
It is okay to say sorry
Living
By Esther Muchene
26 mins ago
IG Japhet Koome reveals Kilifi cult leader's criminal background
National
By Winfrey Owino
34 mins ago
President Ruto says Pastor Mackenzie's teachings are akin to terrorism
National
By Sharon Wanga
47 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Oxfam says IMF's loan terms to Kenya up poverty and suffering
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Premium Oxfam says IMF's loan terms to Kenya up poverty and suffering
C-section debate: Why the controversy will never go away
By Rosa Agutu 3 hrs ago
Premium C-section debate: Why the controversy will never go away
Where is Uhuru?
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Premium Where is Uhuru?
Air hostess quit job, sold land for Sh7m and 'joined Mackenzie's church'
By Marion Kithi 3 hrs ago
Premium Air hostess quit job, sold land for Sh7m and 'joined Mackenzie's church'
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
  • 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
  • Mileage : 57561
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 3,950,000
2016 Mazda CX-5
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5
  • Mileage : 40000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 2,950,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • 3 3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • House Type:3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Finance and Budget Assistant, G6
  • Employer: United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Business Support Manager -Process Checker
  • Employer: Diageo
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Program Coordinator, Health Financing
  • Employer: ThinkWell Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Kakamega
  • Brand Marketing & Communications Manager
  • Employer: HCS Africa
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved