The Standard
Premium

Air hostess quit job, sold land for Sh7m and 'joined Mackenzie's church'

By Marion Kithi | 46m ago
The air hostess flew from Nairobi to Malindi and then took a matatu to Shakahola to join Pastor Paul Mackenzie's church. Right, Paul Mackenzie. [File, Standard] 

An air hostess quit her 11-year career last month and relocated to Shakahola in Malindi, Kilifi County, to join Pastor Paul Mackenzie's church, according to one of her relatives.

The woman reportedly headed to the remote village with her sister and niece to join their mother, a long-time follower of the controversial Good News International Church.

According to her brother-in-law, the air hostess flew from Nairobi to Malindi and then took a matatu to Shakahola.

"They left our Nairobi home without a word and traveled to Shakahola village in search of Pastor Mackenzie," explained the distraught man, who added that their mother had been living on Mackenzie's land for the past year.

They also alleged that the woman sold her land for Sh7 million and took the money to Pastor Mackenzie as tithe and offerings.

"My wife too left her military job after her sister quit hers, and they left," Abbas explained at Shakahola as he witnessed the exhumation of bodies believed to be those of believers who fasted to death in order to meet Jesus as promised by the preacher.

The has been camping at Shakahola for the past one week, hoping to find his loved ones.

"Since I arrived here, I have witnessed horrific scenes, but I'm still hoping that my family is still alive," he said.

Mr Jackson Masha, a resident of Shakahola, said Pastor Mackenzie showed up in this village disguised as a saint and started helping people before his followers started fasting, resulting in deaths.

''After camping here, he started giving relief food to the residents and that is how he earned the trust of the locals. We thought he was a good man, and everybody embraced him,'' said Masha.

"We trusted him but it came to a point when his word was final. That's when he started to take advantage of the locals," Jackson added.

He said the cult has been in existence for a long time but people were afraid of disclosing it "to avoid arousing God's anger."

Detectives have been camping in Shakahola for the past week, searching for mass graves on the land belonging to Mackenzie.

At least 21 bodies have been exhumed, but the number is expected to rise as the exercise continues.

The detectives say the 14 days given by the court for the search of bodies is not enough given the number of graves expected to be exhumed. They are planning to plead with the court for more days to complete the exercise.

Mackenzie is still being held by police for allegedly introducing the cult-like doctrine that advocates starving of followers to death so that they can go to heaven and meet their creator. He has denied any wrongdoing but the court has denied him bail.

Related Topics

Air hostess Paul Mackenzie Good News International Church Cultism
.

Latest Stories

How I climbed out of the abyss of depression
How I climbed out of the abyss of depression
Turning Point
By Silas Nyamweya
21 mins ago
Alfred Mutua: Kenyan police to address unrest in Haiti
America
By David Njaaga
33 mins ago
Premium Air hostess quit job, sold land for Sh7m and 'joined Mackenzie's church'
National
By Marion Kithi
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Air hostess quit job, sold land for Sh7m and 'joined Mackenzie's church'
By Marion Kithi 46 mins ago
Premium Air hostess quit job, sold land for Sh7m and 'joined Mackenzie's church'
Economic genius but bad politician; why Kenyans still miss Kibaki's leadership
By Caleb Atemi 51 mins ago
Premium Economic genius but bad politician; why Kenyans still miss Kibaki's leadership
Kileleshwa residents lose sleep as high-rise buildings shoot up
By Pkemoi Ngénoh 51 mins ago
Premium Kileleshwa residents lose sleep as high-rise buildings shoot up
Deadly cult probe: Mystery deepens as 15 more bodies exhumed at farm
By Nehemiah Okwembah and Marion Kithi 51 mins ago
Premium Deadly cult probe: Mystery deepens as 15 more bodies exhumed at farm
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Mazda CX-5
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 0
2016 Nissan Note
  • 2016 Nissan Note
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 1,100,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • 3 3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • House Type:3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Communications Associate (Strategic Support)
  • Employer: World Food Programme (WFP)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Temporary Investigations Associate
  • Employer: PATH
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Principle Engineer - Software
  • Employer: Wasoko
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Customer Support & Credit Associate
  • Employer: Sanergy Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved