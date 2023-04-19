The Standard

DCI says probe into Jeff Mwathi's death completed

By Winfrey Owino | 1h ago
DCI says probe into Jeff Mwathi's death is over. [File, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says investigations into the death of Jeff Mwathi have been completed.

In a tweet on its official page, DCI said the file has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice on the preferred charges.

“The file is now complete and has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions this evening, for perusal and advice,” the agency said. 

DCI also says the investigation ended after the Homicide department received an autopsy report from the Government Pathologist and the government Chemist.

Jeff Mwathi was reported dead on February 22, under unclear circumstances. He died in the house of a popular Mugithi artist known as DJ Fatxo.

The 22-year-old’s death went viral on social media after an uproar by Kenyans online, attracting the attention of authorities.

Last month, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki directed DCI boss Amin to personally take charge of the investigation into the death that went viral weeks after Jeff’s burial.

 The CS had noted that there were fears of a cover-up by investigators based at Kasarani Police Station where the death of Mwathi, an interior designer, was reported.

 Before his death, Jeff was reportedly hired by DJ Fatxo for an interior décor job but ended up dead outside the entertainer's Safari Park estate house in Kasarani. 

