Love in the National Assembly: A first in the history of Kenyan politics

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi proposed to Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina.

Two serving Members of Parliament are set to tie the knot later in the year, a first in the history of Kenyan politics.

The revelation was made after Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi proposed to Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina at the weekend.

After the proposal, the duo took to their socials to share the news with their respective audiences.

“One day at a time sweet Jesus. He makes all things beautiful in his own time. Thanks my sisters for organising this wonderful surprise. My dear Eric, you rock!” Maina said on her post alongside a picture of her engagement ring.

Some of the key personalities who witnessed the proposal were Governors Anne Waiguru and Susan Kihika, as well as former UDA Secretary General Veronicah Maina.

“And out of love, she said yes!” Eric captioned pictures of the proposal.

Reports indicate that the duo has been courting for two years. They met during the campaign period in 2021, as both sought to be elected to parliament on a UDA party ticket.

Wamumbi and Maina are headed for dowry negotiations to formalise their union this coming weekend.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will lead the bride price negotiation team on behalf of his successor, while Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro will lead Betty’s side.

"We have now decided to live together as husband and wife and Gachagua will be my chief negotiator when Mathira meets Murang'a for the takeover of her daughter.” Wa Mumbi told Inooro TV on Monday.

In revelations made recently, it emerged that the couple has both been married before but the respective relationships ended in different circumstances.

Wa Mumbi married Catherine Nyambura in 2015. Nyambura died in unclear circumstances during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her body was recovered from Hohwe Dam on May 25, 2020.

Betty Maina is also walking into this new union with two children from a previous relationship, which she has described in past interviews as an ‘incompatible marriage’.

"We were both young, and I am sure if it was today, there are things we would have done better. It could be that we were both impatient for things to work out ... Even though we have parted ways, he remains my friend, I would be there to defend and support him if bad news came his way."

The couple is yet to publicly comment and share details of their wedding and future plans.