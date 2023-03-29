DCI boss visits DJ Fatxo's house

The late Jeff Mwathi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Mohammed Amin has visited the building where interior designer Jeff Mwathi died.

Amin who was in the company of Homicide detectives was on Tuesday, March 28 taken through the building by the investigators.

The visit by the DCI boss was part of a new strategy to make sure that he is familiar with all high-profile cases being undertaken by the Directorate.

The homicide investigators have also reconstructed the scene of the crime and noted that it was highly impossible that Mwathi could have fallen through a window as alleged by some of the witnesses.

Amin did not however brief journalists of the visit which comes days after Inspector General of police Japhet Koome announced plans by the DCI to have the body of Mwathi exhumed for further investigations.

Speaking at a press briefing in Nairobi on Sunday, March 26, Koome said investigations have pointed out inconsistencies that need to be re-examined.

“We will have that body exhumed look at the dimensions on where he is said to have passed at the window to drop to the ground floor. We are moving to court to seek an order for the exhumation,” he said.

DCI investigations have so far pointed to the possibility that Mwathi could have been killed and later his body dropped to the ground floor in an effort to conceal the murder.

The DCI has so far questioned eight people among them Lawrence Njuguna popularly known as DJ Fatxo.

The DJ has distanced himself from Mwathi’s death.

The eight who also include two female friends, police officers who attended to the scene of crime and the caretaker of the building in Roysambu have been questioned by DCI homicide investigators.

The investigators have spent the last seven days recording the statements of the people they believe could have crucial information that will help unravel the death of Mwathi.

Other sources familiar with the investigations told The Standard that the investigators have now turned to forensic investigations to establish if the statements by some of those questioned by the police are factual.

“We want to prove if indeed what they (those questioned) said is factual. When someone tells you that they moved from one point to another, we need to proof of the same,” said an official familiar with the probe.

The investigator says they now want to corroborate the evidence gathered so far with CCTV footage of the events at the house on a fateful night.

An initial report filed at Kasarani police station stated that Mwathi committed suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of a building on the night of February 22, 2023.

These claims have since been disputed by the family of the deceased who called on DCI to conduct a thorough probe into the death.

Preliminary investigations by the DCI have so far revealed that Mwathi could have been dead by the time his body was thrown to the ground floor of a building where the DJ and the deceased were last spotted.

Having come to this conclusion, the question that DCI boss Mohammed Amin and his team are yet to answer is, who then pushed Mwathi to his death and why?

Interior CS Kindiki Kithure announced that he had directed Amin to have the matter taken over by DCI headquarters from the Kasarani police station where the probe was being conducted.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Mwathi, was reportedly hired by the DJ for an interior décor job.

There are claims that Mwathi had been in DJ Faxto's house after spending the night partying with the popular Mugithi singer alongside his cousin and driver.

CCTV footage from the Redwood Apartments showed Mwathi with DJ Fatxo and three unidentified women returning to the flat where he died at around 3am.