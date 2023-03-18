New changes at KPA as 13 top managers transferred

From left: Kenya Ports Authority Chairman Benjamin Tayari, new Managing Director Capt. William Ruto and outgoing acting Managing Director Amb. John Mwangemi. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

General Managers Daniel Ogutu and Anderson Mtalaki were the biggest causalities in the fresh reshuffles, transfers, and demotions that affected thirteen (13) top managers at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

KPA Board Chairman Benjamin Tayari said the changes that started on Friday were aimed at bolstering service delivery and correcting some mistakes done in the past.

He said the KPA board undertook the changes to align its human resources to its new strategic direction for efficiency and profitability.

“More changes are coming to ensure that the port renders the best services to its customers. There is no witch-hunt, we are placing people in their right places so that we can deliver,” said Tayari.

In a phone interview, the chairman said the board meeting that arrived at the changes sat on March 10 after the new Managing Director William Ruto was gazetted.

“We established that some of the affected managers plan to move to court to challenge the changes saying they were illegal. All the affected managers received their letters on Friday.”

Mr. Mtalaki, who was the General Manager Engineering Services was demoted to his former position as the Principal officer at the dockyard. He was promoted last year by Acting MD John Mwangemi.

His promotion is subject of a case filed by a Mombasa-based human rights activist, Julius Ogogoh. According to court files, Mtalaki jumped two grades from a principal officer to a General Manager.

In a notice signed by the new Managing Director William Ruto, Mtalaki will be replaced by Julius Tai as the acting General Manager Engineering Services. He was the head of the container terminal.

Meanwhile, Ogutu whose tenure as the General Manager of Human Resources and Administration has also been dogged with controversy was moved to head Shimoni Port in Kwale County.

Ms. Irene Mbogo who was the Principal Human Resource officer is now the acting manager human resource. It is not clear whether Ogutu’s post was scrapped in the new arrangement.

Ms. Mary Wangui who was the Human Resource manager has been transferred to Lamu. She will be the manager at the Lamu Port currently headed by Vincent Sidai as the GM.

Mr. Peter Masinde who was the manager in charge of Lamu Port operations has been transferred back to Mombasa Port as the manager in charge of container terminal.

In other changes, Antony Ndugu who was a senior depot engineer at the Nairobi Inland Container Deport has been promoted to Acting Principal Engineer in Mombasa.

Ms. Catherine Njoroge who was a senior human resource officer (Planning) has been promoted to acting principal officer manpower services. Ms. Linda Shako who was the principal human resource officer (manpower) has been moved to head administration and discipline.