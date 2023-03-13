The Standard

Family seeks help to bring home remains of 20-year-old killed in US gun-attack

By Edward Kosut | 2h ago
Justice Kilel, 20, was shot dead at Sunshine Supermarket in Charlottesville, USA, on March 4, 2023. 

A family from Kapsirichoi in Nandi is seeking help to bring home the remains of their 20-year-old son killed by two gun-totting teens in Charlottesville, US.

Justice Kigen left his home in Charlottesville, US and went shopping at a mini-supermarket near the University Of Virginia Medical Centre on March 4.

Kigen's parents received information from the police that their son, who had left to buy basic items and return home, had been gunned down by unknown people.

His mother, Jenipher Kilel, said that an hour after Kigen left home, they received calls that he had been confronted by two teenagers armed with a gun.

“The two young men trailed Kigen to the store, where they assaulted him. They shot him six times in the chest, and he died on the spot,” he stated.

Dr Kilel said that her son met his death under mysterious circumstance, and the family was yet to come to terms with the incident.

After completing his senior school education, Kigen, a last born in a family of four, became a climate change activist. He used most of his time engaging with the friends, groups and his peers advocating environment conservation.

“He developed an interest in farming, and he had his own garden where he had planted vegetables, among other crops, as one way of maintaining a natural environment for his family.

It is unfortunate that we lost him, as he had just started his career,” she stated.

Kilel is demanding justice for Kigen, who was born in Kapsirichoi village in Nandi in 2003. She described her son as hard-working, adding that he participated in many community initiatives.

According to an investigation report into the incident, a gun fight between the suspects and the police ensued and one of the suspects was shot dead while the other one was arrested after sustaining shot injuries.

The 17-year-old suspect was remanded and has been charged with second-degree murder.

At Kigen's rural home in Kapsirichoi village, family and friends are still struggling to come to terms with his sudden death.

They are burning the midnight oil on how to raise funds Sh4.5 million to bring their kin home and cater for his burial expenses.

Martin Kilel, the deceased's uncle, said culture dictates that Kigen is brought home for burial.

“We are appealing for help from well-wishers to help us bring the body home. It will take a little bit longer as we seek clearance from the authorities to allow the family to bury their loved one,” he stated.

Related Topics

Justice Kigen Gun violence Charlottesville USA
.

Latest Stories

Matiang'i woes: Vital lessons from Kenya's chequered history on power and influence
Premium Matiang'i woes: Vital lessons from Kenya's chequered history on power and influence
National
By Caleb Atemi
7 mins ago
Premium Ruto's economists say economy is back to stability
Business
By Jacob Ng'etich
7 mins ago
Premium Waning support from the West poses a risk to Raila's defiance
Politics
By Malkhadir Muhumed
7 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The hot mess that is Junior Secondary
By Augustine Oduor 7 mins ago
Premium The hot mess that is Junior Secondary
Your kidneys: Here is what could go wrong
By Nancy Nzau 7 mins ago
Premium Your kidneys: Here is what could go wrong
No textbooks, lack of teachers dampen learning for pioneer JSS students
By Standard Team 7 mins ago
Premium No textbooks, lack of teachers dampen learning for pioneer JSS students
Kenya needs BBI back on the table not handshake to solve issues
By Dennis Kabaara 7 mins ago
Premium Kenya needs BBI back on the table not handshake to solve issues
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2014 Toyota Harrier
  • 2014 Toyota Harrier
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 3,000,000
2010 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2010 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2010
  • Price: KES 4,200,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000
Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Ophthalmic Clinical Officer
  • Employer: St. Francis Community Hospital
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Lecturer in International Relations
  • Employer: Daystar University
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Lecturer in Public Health
  • Employer: Daystar University
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Lecturer in Actuarial Science
  • Employer: Daystar University
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved
The Standard
Subscribe for the KES1999 KES999 offer today!