UDA behemoth: Malala's new mission as Ruto's party boss

Newly nominated UDA party SG Cleophas Malala , address the press on February 27, 2023, at UDA headquarters. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has an uphill task of convincing 16 affiliate parties to dissolve into a single political party juggernaut that will be used in the 2027 General Election.

The proposal will see all parties hop to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as the go to vehicle to clinch seats in the next polls.

Speaking exclusively to The Standard, the new UDA secretary General Cleophas Malala, who will officially be unveiled on Thursday, says the party will convince the other parties to adapt the idea in what he says will be easy for streamlining party issues.

"We are planning to build a party that will leave longer after elections. Gone are days where we will be having parties for purposes of elections only,’’ he said.

He also noted that one lesson they learnt from 2022 elections, was that having multiple parties cost them some seats as their opponents could only field one candidate yet they had a number of candidates for various seats.

"When you look at the cost analysis you will realise it’s not strategically right to have many outfits as we head to any elections. We are currently looking at the dynamics and that’s where things are heading as of now,’’ Malala said.

He, however, dismissed reports that UDA will coerce the affiliate parties into folding their outfits to form a single party, arguing that they will consider their inputs on the matter.

“We respect all parties in Kenya Kwanza and we will not force any to dissolve itself. We will listen to views of our members before settling on any decision," he said.

He dismissed critics saying UDA is taking the country back to a single party state and killing democracy. Since independence, Kenya was a single party state mainly headed by Kanu until 1992 when the Constitution was amended paving way for re-emergence of multiparty politics.

"Democracy is not only when we have multiple parties, but rather freedom to choose where to belong," said Malala.

But with him quitting ANC and joining UDA, opens the window of possibilities four years before the next polls.

If the mooted plans to merge all parties go through, UDA will be one of the biggest parties. The proposal will mimic the formation of Jubilee Party in 2017 that was used by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his then Deputy William Ruto to seek re-election.

Uhuru convinced 12 parties to dissolve and form Jubilee Party in the run-up to his 2017 re-election bid.

If the parties agree, a public notice will be prepared and published in newspapers seeking submissions from the members to either support or oppose the NEC resolution as pursuant to Article 10.0.1(b) of the Constitution.

Then party members will be invited to file their submissions supporting or opposing the merger with the secretary-general within 21 days.

Within seven days of the merger, the Registrar shall gazette dissolution of the merged parties and give a certificate of full registration to UDA.

The law requires that the details of the merged and dissolved parties, including their names, symbol, logo, slogan, and colours, be removed from the Register of Political Parties and that such details be unavailable for registration as a political party by any person in the subsequent election.

The law also states that a member who is a President, Deputy President, Governor or Deputy Governor, Member of Parliament, or member of a County Assembly who does not wish to join the new political party formed after the merger shall continue to serve in such elected office for the remainder of the term.

That is, such a member may send to the Registrar within thirty days of registration a letter of intent to join another political party or choose to be an independent member.

Already, the move has been positively received by some allies of President Ruto. Sabatia MP Clement Sloya supports the idea of having a force to counter their competitors in 2027.

"It’s encouraging that the party is open about the proposal at this early stage. At least parties under the Kenya Kwanza coalition have enough time to gather themselves and come up with the best decision," he said.

Already, Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, has dissolved his Chama cha Kazi party and joined UDA.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Malala resigned as ANC members to concentrate on their new roles.

Malala called on his supporters to join the yellow wave. But the big question is whether cracks will emerge like it happened in Jubilee in the second term, after the handshake between then President Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga.