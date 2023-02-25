The Standard

President Ruto kicks out more Uhuru allies in latest appointments

By Fred Kagonye | 2h ago
Presidential William Ruto at a town hall meeting in Nairobi on July 7, 2022 [Samson Wire, Standard]

President William Ruto has made new changes to parastatals kicking out allies of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto appointed Muyumba Simmon Indimuli to be the new Secretary of the Board of the State Corporations Advisory Committee revoking the appointment of Wajiku Wakogi.

In a gazette notice dated February 24, 2023, Ruto said that Indimuli will be in office for three years and his appointment takes effect from January 30, 2023.

Last week Ruto appointed Wakogi to be a member of the technical committee that will second the presidential task force which will establish a National Lottery that will oversee structures and systems in Kenya’s gaming industry.

The President also appointed Ugas S. Mohamed as the new chairperson of the Board of Directors of Capital Markets Authority (CMA) revoking the appointment of Nick Nesbitt.

Mohammed’s term at the helm of CMA will be three years long taking effect from February 24, 2023. Nesbitt was appointed to the board by President Kenyatta in October 2021.

Mohamed will work with a new board at CMA after Treasury CS Professor Njuguna Ndung’u revoked the appointments of John Kipkosgei Birech, Freshia Mugo Waweru, Mark Bichachi, Eli Kamau and Peter Mungai.

He replaced them with Natasha Awuor Aduwo, Meshack Moses Kiprono, Elena Natalia Pellegrini, Gibson Kimani Maina and Michael Bowen.

Ruto also appointed Sylvanus Maritim to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of the Information and Communications Technology Authority for three years revoking the appointment of Professor Fredrick Owino.

Maritim’s appointment takes effect from February 24, 2023. Owino has been the ICT board chairperson since October 2021, when he was appointed by President Kenyatta.

Maritim lost to Benjamin Lang'at during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries held on April 2022. He was running to become Ainamoi Member of Parliament.

Related Topics

President William Ruto President Uhuru Kenyatta Rutos latets appointments
.

Latest Stories

Safaricom Appoints New Board Directors
Safaricom Appoints New Board Directors
Business
By Fred Kagonye
11 mins ago
Popular TikToker Baba Mona, daughter, two sisters die in road accident
News
By Vincent Kejitan
26 mins ago
Police yet to arrest man, 45, for marrying 16-year-old girl
NEWS
By Peterson Githaiga
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Hustlers suffering, says Raila as Ruto puts blame on handshake
By Mike Kihaki and Benard Sanga 1 hr ago
Premium Hustlers suffering, says Raila as Ruto puts blame on handshake
FKE warns of job losses as firms face uncertainty
By Peter Theuri 1 hr ago
Premium FKE warns of job losses as firms face uncertainty
Hunter becomes hunted: Irony of Matiang'i's brush with the law
By Kamore Maina 1 hr ago
Premium Hunter becomes hunted: Irony of Matiang'i's brush with the law
Senator Nyamu seeks to stop 'misconduct' case against her
By Eric Abuga 2 hrs ago
Premium Senator Nyamu seeks to stop 'misconduct' case against her
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2011 Nissan Tiida
  • 2011 Nissan Tiida
  • Mileage : 120000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2011
  • Price: KES 630,000
2009 Nissan Dualis
  • 2009 Nissan Dualis
  • Mileage : 102500
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2009
  • Price: KES 895,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
House For Sale In Membley
  • 3 House For Sale In Membley
  • House Type:House For Sale In Membley
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 23,000,000
Apartments For Sale In Pangani
  • 3 Apartments For Sale In Pangani
  • House Type:Apartments For Sale In Pangani
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Client Relations Assistant – Call Centre Assistant
  • Employer: CIC Insurance Group Ltd
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Client Relations Officer – Medical
  • Employer: CIC Insurance Group Ltd
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Financial Reporting Accountant
  • Employer: Gulf African Bank
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Sales Representative
  • Employer: Adanian Labs
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved