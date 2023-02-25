President Ruto kicks out more Uhuru allies in latest appointments

Presidential William Ruto at a town hall meeting in Nairobi on July 7, 2022 [ Samson Wire, Standard ]

President William Ruto has made new changes to parastatals kicking out allies of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto appointed Muyumba Simmon Indimuli to be the new Secretary of the Board of the State Corporations Advisory Committee revoking the appointment of Wajiku Wakogi.

In a gazette notice dated February 24, 2023, Ruto said that Indimuli will be in office for three years and his appointment takes effect from January 30, 2023.

Last week Ruto appointed Wakogi to be a member of the technical committee that will second the presidential task force which will establish a National Lottery that will oversee structures and systems in Kenya’s gaming industry.

The President also appointed Ugas S. Mohamed as the new chairperson of the Board of Directors of Capital Markets Authority (CMA) revoking the appointment of Nick Nesbitt.

Mohammed’s term at the helm of CMA will be three years long taking effect from February 24, 2023. Nesbitt was appointed to the board by President Kenyatta in October 2021.

Mohamed will work with a new board at CMA after Treasury CS Professor Njuguna Ndung’u revoked the appointments of John Kipkosgei Birech, Freshia Mugo Waweru, Mark Bichachi, Eli Kamau and Peter Mungai.

He replaced them with Natasha Awuor Aduwo, Meshack Moses Kiprono, Elena Natalia Pellegrini, Gibson Kimani Maina and Michael Bowen.

Ruto also appointed Sylvanus Maritim to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of the Information and Communications Technology Authority for three years revoking the appointment of Professor Fredrick Owino.

Maritim’s appointment takes effect from February 24, 2023. Owino has been the ICT board chairperson since October 2021, when he was appointed by President Kenyatta.

Maritim lost to Benjamin Lang'at during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries held on April 2022. He was running to become Ainamoi Member of Parliament.