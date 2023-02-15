Police recover hoe believed to have dug Uganda doctor's grave

Dr Gideon Wamasebu.

Detectives have today recovered a hoe they believe was used to dig a shallow grave along River Isiukhu in Malava constituency where a Ugandan medical practitioner Dr Gideon Wamasebu was secretly buried.

Kakamega North OCPD Paul Mwendwa also told The Standard they recovered an identity card (ID) belonging to the doctor in house of the key suspect believed to have killed the medic who practiced in eastern Uganda town of Mbale.

"You are well aware that our officers obtained court orders to detain the suspect Kevin Shatome for 30 days as we try to break even the case. The ID of the late doctor and the other exhibits gathered shall be used in court," he said.

"I cannot speak much of how the investigations are proceeding in Uganda. I am just aware that two accomplices of Shatome are housed in a Uganda cell helping police with investigations."

He said that they were determined to bring justice to the family of the doctor who until his death as a medical consultant for the Ugandan Government after retiring two years ago.

Shatome, 27, took police to his house where he is believed to have killed the doctor and to the river bed where his body was buried under tight security fearing that angry villagers could lynch him.

"He reconstructed the scene of crime during our interview with him and even physically took us to it (scene) and I can only hint we have made great strides," said a police officer close to the case.

According to the officer, the suspect willingly led them to get the ID from the ceiling board of his house.

The hoe and ID discovery come even after the detectives from both countries recovered a phone belonging to the doctor from Shatome, a diviner, who prefers to go by the name "pastor" in his Machemo village where locals say Dr Wamasebu loved to frequent.

Pathologist Dr Dickson Muchana of Kakamega Referral Hospital is expected to give his autopsy report tomorrow. Kevin Shatome the man who police from Uganda and Kenya suspect had a hand on killing and burying Uganda renowned medical practitioner Dr Gideon Wamasebu. [Robert Amalemba, Standard]

The deceased body was brought at the facility on Monday evening after it was exhumed along the river flowing from Kakamega Forest.

"We took DNA samples from his body and will match them with that of his close relatives to ascertain their relationship after they positively identified the body belonged to their kin from the visible body features," said Muchana.

Among those who volunteered their body samples are the doctor's daughter Vivian Muyana and brother Peter Wanyonyi.

The family of the doctor said in a previous interview that they suspect their relative crossed into the country last Monday with a ward of notes of unknown value and for an unknown reason.

They believe Shatome, a devout member of African Kenya Sabcrynnsk of Soi Praying and Healing Church, headquarters Malava (East Kabras), induced their kin, a Leeds University trained doctor to the country on the guise that he was in a position to pray and intercede for him.

"We realised that my uncle had really trusted him and he must have likely used that to manipulate him to his death," said Don Wanyama, the family spokesperson who is also the nephew of the dead doctor.

They said Dr Wamasebu, an ardent Catholic and father of three daughters was a cool and easygoing respected senior citizen had no known enemies.