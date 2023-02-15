The Standard

Police recover hoe believed to have dug Uganda doctor's grave

By Robert Amalemba | 1h ago
Dr Gideon Wamasebu.

Detectives have today recovered a hoe they believe was used to dig a shallow grave along River Isiukhu in Malava constituency where a Ugandan medical practitioner Dr Gideon Wamasebu was secretly buried.

Kakamega North OCPD Paul Mwendwa also told The Standard they recovered an identity card (ID) belonging to the doctor in house of the key suspect believed to have killed the medic who practiced in eastern Uganda town of Mbale.

"You are well aware that our officers obtained court orders to detain the suspect Kevin Shatome for 30 days as we try to break even the case. The ID of the late doctor and the other exhibits gathered shall be used in court," he said.

"I cannot speak much of how the investigations are proceeding in Uganda. I am just aware that two accomplices of Shatome are housed in a Uganda cell helping police with investigations."

He said that they were determined to bring justice to the family of the doctor who until his death as a medical consultant for the Ugandan Government after retiring two years ago.

Shatome, 27, took police to his house where he  is believed to have killed the doctor and to the river bed where his body was buried under tight security fearing that angry villagers could lynch him.

"He reconstructed the scene of crime during our interview with him and even physically took us to it (scene) and I can only hint we have made great strides," said a police officer close to the case.

According to the officer, the suspect willingly led them to get the ID from the ceiling board of his house.

The hoe and ID discovery come even after the detectives from both countries recovered a phone belonging to the doctor from Shatome, a diviner, who prefers to go by the name "pastor" in his Machemo village where locals say Dr Wamasebu loved to frequent.

Pathologist Dr Dickson Muchana of Kakamega Referral Hospital is expected to give his autopsy report tomorrow.

Kevin Shatome the man who police from Uganda and Kenya suspect had a hand on killing and burying Uganda renowned medical practitioner Dr Gideon Wamasebu. [Robert Amalemba, Standard]

The deceased body was brought at the facility on Monday evening after it was exhumed along the river flowing from Kakamega Forest.

"We took DNA samples from his body and will match them with that of his close relatives to ascertain their relationship after they positively identified the body belonged to their kin from the visible body features," said Muchana.

Among those who volunteered their body samples are the doctor's daughter Vivian Muyana and brother Peter Wanyonyi.

The family of the doctor said in a previous interview  that they suspect their relative crossed into the country last Monday with a ward of notes of unknown value and for an unknown reason.

They believe Shatome, a devout member of African Kenya Sabcrynnsk of Soi Praying and Healing Church, headquarters Malava (East Kabras), induced their kin, a Leeds University trained doctor to the country on the guise that he was in a position to pray and intercede for him.

"We realised that my uncle had really trusted him and he must have likely used that to manipulate him to his death," said Don Wanyama, the family spokesperson who is also the nephew of the dead doctor.

They said Dr Wamasebu, an ardent Catholic and father of three daughters was a cool and easygoing respected senior citizen had no known enemies.

Related Topics

Dr Gideon Wamasebu Dr Gideon Wamasebu Murder Ugandan Doctor River Isiukhu
.

Latest Stories

Governor Wamatangi sued over the appointment of five county executives
Governor Wamatangi sued over the appointment of five county executives
Central
By Ndung’u Gachane
15 mins ago
Raila Odinga criticizes storm by detectives at Matiang'i Karen home
National
By George Maringa
16 mins ago
Form four candidate among 32 inmates released after well-wishers pay fines
Rift Valley
By Lynn Kolongei
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Man who fell in love with house-help during robbery sentenced to death
By Yvonne Chepkwony 4 hrs ago
Premium Man who fell in love with house-help during robbery sentenced to death
Uhuru team risks probe by MPs over controversial unga subsidy
By Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Premium Uhuru team risks probe by MPs over controversial unga subsidy
Bomet Woman Rep in trouble for appointing relatives to her office
By Paul Ogemba 12 hrs ago
Premium Bomet Woman Rep in trouble for appointing relatives to her office
Office lovebirds should provide signed agreements to employers
By Lauretta Oyile 1 day ago
Premium Office lovebirds should provide signed agreements to employers
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2014 Mazda CX-5
  • 2014 Mazda CX-5
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 1,800,000
2003 Mitsubishi Pajero
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Pajero
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2003
  • Price: KES 1,380,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

5Br Kitengela Chuna House for sale
  • 3 5Br Kitengela Chuna House for sale
  • House Type:5Br Kitengela Chuna House for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 27,000,000
Three Bedroom House For Sale in Witeithie Juja
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale in Witeithie Juja
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale in Witeithie Juja
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 2,600,000
Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Lecturer - Grade 12
  • Employer: Dedan Kimathi University of Technology
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Business Development Officer
  • Employer: Kenyan Alliance Insurance Company Ltd
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Sales Executive – Digital
  • Employer: Corporate Staffing Services Ltd
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Credit Controller / Debt Collector – EdTech
  • Employer: Corporate Staffing Services Ltd
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved