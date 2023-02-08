You're now our members, Ruto tells Jubilee MPs in State House amid Kioni's objection

A section of Jubilee MPs meet President William Ruto at State House on February 8, 2023. [Courtesy, State House]

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni has played down the significance of a meeting held on Wednesday by President William Ruto and a section of Jubilee MPs.

The president hosted the lawmakers at State House, Nairobi, a day after he convened a meeting with some ODM legislators.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party said it did not endorse Luo Nyanza leaders’ parley with the president.

President Ruto, however, in a statement posted on his official Twitter page on Tuesday, said the leaders visited him to “foster coexistence and work together in confronting the challenges facing our country”.

About today's visit, President Ruto said the Jubilee MPs’ move to work with him makes them “our members”, whom “we’ll treat as such”.

Jubilee is an affiliate party of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition, led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“You have a right to make choices as Kenya is a democratic country. You are now our members and we will treat you as such,” President Ruto told the Jubilee MPs on Wednesday, February 8.

The Head of State said he’s now banking on the MPs to help him push his agenda in the National Assembly and the Senate.

“We will be seeking your support on Bills and regulations on the Housing Fund, Water Purchasing Agreements, among others," said Ruto.

Some of the lawmakers said that after being away from Ruto’s political camp for a while, they are now “back home”.

Reacting to the move, Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni said the meeting doesn’t influence the party’s stand on the coalition it will work with, saying Jubilee remains firmly in Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition.

“As Jubilee Party, we have nothing to do with Kenya Kwanza,” Kioni told The Standard.

“We don’t know why the Jubilee MPs decided to meet Ruto. I also don’t know what they spoke about,” added the secretary-general.

The MPs who visited President Ruto at State House, Nairobi are Adan Keynan (Eldas), Sabina Chege (Nominated MP), Yusuf Hassan (Kamukunji), John Waluke (Sirisia), Samuel Arama (Nakuru West), Rachael Nyamai (Kitui South), Irene Njoki (Bahati) and Margaret Kamar.

Others are Balambala MP Omar Shurie and Isiolo Woman Representative Fatuma Dullo.