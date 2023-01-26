Raila visits immigration department, renews passport and praises staff

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga (left) with State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok at Immigration and Citizen Services offices at Nyayo House in Nairobi on Thursday, January 26, 2023.[Raila Odinga, Twitter]

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has hailed the State Department for Citizen Services for quality service.

This is after he visited the Immigration Department at Nyayo House, Nairobi on Thursday, January 26, to renew his expired passport.

Odinga said he was greeted by friendly and helpful staff.

“My passport expired and today I went down to the immigration department to renew it. I'd like to thank the agency's friendly and helpful staff for the reception and timely service.” Odinga said on his Twitter account. State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok (second left) with staff at Immigration and Citizen Services offices at Nyayo House in Nairobi on Thursday, January 26, 2023. [Raila Odinga, Twitter]

Photos posted on Odinga’s Twitter page on Thursday captured him going through the passport renew process at the immigration offices. He was interacting with State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok and staff.

There have been complaints of delays in the processing of passports, visas, work permits and other vital documents, leading to protests from frustrated would-be travellers, potential expatriates and other inconvenienced clients. Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga during his passport renewal process at Immigration and Citizen Services ofices at Nyayo House in Nairobi on Thursday, January 26, 2023.[Raila Odinga, Twitter]

The agency however, clarified the delays were caused by printer breakdown.

The Immigration Department’s Head of Corporate Affairs Ambassador Isaac Ochieng said some Sh150 million would be needed for a new machine.

Ochieng made the revelations on Tuesday, November 29, when Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki made a surprise visit to the Immigration Department at Nyayo House in Nairobi.

Kindiki had gone to inspect services at the headquarters that issues passports and other essential documents.