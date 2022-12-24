SECTIONS
The Standard

Dual carriageway between Kenol town and Kambiti open to the public- KeNHA

By Betty Njeru | 19m ago
The dual carriageway section between Kenol town and Kambiti. [KeNHA]

Motorists plying the Kenol- Sagana- Marua- Nyeri route can now use the dual carriageway section between Kenol town in Murang’a County and Kambiti.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), in a tweet yesterday said the road is now open to the public in a bid to ease traffic.

“The dual carriageway section between Kenol town and Kambiti has been opened to traffic during the festive season. This measure is aimed at enhancing traffic flow in anticipation of heavy traffic during this period,” KeNHA said.

Motorists have been urged to follow traffic rules to avoid inconveniencing other road users.

The road is now open to the public in a bid to ease traffic. [KeNHA]

Elsewhere, several travelers were yesterday stranded on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway owing to a traffic build-up between Gilgil town and the rail over road bridge.

The Authority had on Friday issued a warning of possible traffic snarl-ups on major highways.

“KeNHA wishes to notify motorists plying or planning to use the Nairobi - Nakuru (A8) Highway of a traffic buildup between Gilgil town and the rail over road bridge as people travel for the festive season,” the regulator said.

Kenyans took to social media at the weekend to share their plight of being stuck on the road for hours, as many head upcountry for Christmas festivities.

Related Topics

Kenol- Kambiti Road Traffic Snarl-up KeNHA
.

Latest Stories

Dual carriageway between Kenol and Kambiti open to public- KeNHA
Dual carriageway between Kenol and Kambiti open to public- KeNHA
Central
By Betty Njeru
19 mins ago
Meet 'Santa': Former President Uhuru gifts homeless children
National
By George Maringa
48 mins ago
Tory Lanez found guilty in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
News
By AP
53 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Dual carriageway between Kenol and Kambiti open to public- KeNHA
By Betty Njeru 19 mins ago
Dual carriageway between Kenol and Kambiti open to public- KeNHA
Meet 'Santa': Former President Uhuru gifts homeless children
By George Maringa 48 mins ago
Meet 'Santa': Former President Uhuru gifts homeless children
French fans sign petition to replay Argentina-France match in World Cup
By Winfrey Owino 56 mins ago
French fans sign petition to replay Argentina-France match in World Cup
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2007 BMW E46
  • 2007 BMW E46
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2007
  • Price: KES 600,000
2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 4,800,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • People Partner -Supply Chain
  • Employer: Unilever Kenya Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Gender Based Violence (GBV) Specialist
  • Employer: The Center for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (CIHEB)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Kisumu
  • Finance Officer
  • Employer: The Center for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (CIHEB)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Research Officer
  • Employer: KEMRI Wellcome Trust Research Programme (KWTRP)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Kwale

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved