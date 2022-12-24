Dual carriageway between Kenol town and Kambiti open to the public- KeNHA

The dual carriageway section between Kenol town and Kambiti. [KeNHA]

Motorists plying the Kenol- Sagana- Marua- Nyeri route can now use the dual carriageway section between Kenol town in Murang’a County and Kambiti.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), in a tweet yesterday said the road is now open to the public in a bid to ease traffic.

“The dual carriageway section between Kenol town and Kambiti has been opened to traffic during the festive season. This measure is aimed at enhancing traffic flow in anticipation of heavy traffic during this period,” KeNHA said.

Motorists have been urged to follow traffic rules to avoid inconveniencing other road users. [KeNHA]

Elsewhere, several travelers were yesterday stranded on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway owing to a traffic build-up between Gilgil town and the rail over road bridge.

The Authority had on Friday issued a warning of possible traffic snarl-ups on major highways.

“KeNHA wishes to notify motorists plying or planning to use the Nairobi - Nakuru (A8) Highway of a traffic buildup between Gilgil town and the rail over road bridge as people travel for the festive season,” the regulator said.

Kenyans took to social media at the weekend to share their plight of being stuck on the road for hours, as many head upcountry for Christmas festivities.