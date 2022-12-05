Juliana Cherera resigns as IEBC vice-chairperson

Juliana Cherera has resigned as IEBC vice[chair and commissioner. [File,Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice-chairperson Juliana Cherera has resigned.

In her resignation letter dated December 5, Cherera says her stay is no longer tenable after failed efforts to deal with corporate governance issues in the electoral body.

“It is with immense woe that today I tender my resignation as Commissioner and vice-chairperson of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,” Cherera’s resignation letter reads in part.

“Since joining the commission, I have dispensed my duties diligently, and meticulously and put up a spirited effort in helping the commission deal with corporate governance issues under very difficult circumstances. As vice-chair, I always advocated for fair treatment and equal opportunity to all staff,” she adds.

The letter has been received by the State House this morning.

In her resignation communique, she thanked the president for allowing her to serve on the commission.

Two days ago, commissioner Justus Nyang’aya’s also stepped down. He resigned hours after Ruto set up a tribunal to determine their case.

In a letter to President William Ruto dated Friday, December 2, Nyang’aya said his decision to step down was made in the country’s best interests. He said he has been misunderstood.

“In the last few weeks, I have had serious soul searching and being a man of faith, prayed fervently so that I may have the wisdom to make a decision that is in the best interest of the country. We all agree that the best interest of the nation must always supersede our individual interest,” he wrote.

“I have always endeavored to act in the best interest of the country, although my actions, taken in good faith have been misconstrued,” Nyang’aya said in a letter seen by The Standard.

The two resignations come on the back of investigations into the conduct of four IEBC commissioners; Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyang’aya, Irene Masit, and Francis Wanderi.

Earlier, Ruto appointed a nine-member tribunal to probe the suspended commissioners, chaired by Court of Appeal Judge Aggrey Muchelule.

The four dissociated themselves from the August 9 poll results, citing an opaque process.